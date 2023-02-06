BTC’s Price Breaks Below the $23K Level in the Last 24 Hours

Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Nears $1,700, Fed Prepared to Maintain Rate Hikes
Ethereum closed in on the $1,700 level on Wednesday, as markets reacted to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking after Tuesday’s session, Powell hinted that the Fed could continue to hike rates, should the data show the need for action. Bitcoin was also boosted by the news, climbing back into the $23,000 region.
wealthinsidermag.com
Michael Brush: These 2 oil stocks look cheap now because of their ‘ESG discount’ — but maybe not for long
Some quality stocks are being heavily discounted now because environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors shun them. Consider the energy giants TotalEnergies. Shares of these two Europe-based companies trade at half the valuation of their U.S. counterparts. “It’s absurd,” says Dan O’Keefe, manager of the Artisan Global Value Fund.
wealthinsidermag.com
LBank Exchange Will List Fief (FIEF) on February 8, 2023
PRESS RELEASE. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Feb. 7, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Fief (FIEF) on February 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIEF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on February 8, 2023. Fief...
Comments / 0