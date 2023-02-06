ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Former Welsh secretary confirms ‘disagreement’ with Dominic Raab

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11M0dQ_0kdisSF600

Robert Buckland has confirmed that he and Dominic Raab had “a disagreement” when they were both in cabinet, after it was reported Raab tried to get Buckland sacked as Welsh secretary last year amid a fallout over policy.

An unnamed ally of Buckland told the Times that while the former minister did not view Raab’s actions as bullying, Raab’s approach after Buckland publicly criticised plans for a British bill of rights was “very odd, very punchy”.

Another source told the paper Buckland told Rishi Sunak about the incident, which took place in August amid the final weeks of Boris Johnson’s government, meaning Sunak knew about Raab’s abrasive manner before appointing him to his own government.

Questioned on LBC on Monday morning about the report, Buckland did not deny that Raab had told him he would have to be sacked or resign if an article he wrote criticising the bill of rights was published as it breached collective cabinet responsibility.

“I don’t want to rake back through the coals of what happened last summer,” said Buckland, who stayed on as Welsh secretary in Liz Truss’s brief government but is now a backbench MP.

“Dominic and I have a disagreement about his bill of rights, clearly he wasn’t going to agree with the article that I did write in the Telegraph. I was talking about the government to come – that is the government post-Boris Johnson – and felt that it was entirely appropriate to do that.

“There are robust disagreements in politics. I’m old enough and ugly enough to hold my own corner, and Dominic is known for his robustness as well. There was a disagreement, but we’ve moved on.”

Raab’s position as deputy prime minister and justice secretary is in jeopardy following allegations of bullying and intimidating behaviour from at least 24 officials, which he has vehemently denied. The claims are being investigated by a leading employment barrister, Adam Tolley, who was appointed by Sunak in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOC2B_0kdisSF600
Robert Buckland. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

According to the Times, Buckland told Sunak in August about Raab’s behaviour over the bill of rights, a plan to override the European court of human rights. A source close to the prime minister said this was untrue.

The unnamed ally told the paper Raab had phoned Buckland about the proposed article, saying he would formally report him to Downing Street if it was published.

“He was very cross about it,” the ally said. “The fact that he was prepared to report it to the prime minister and cabinet secretary shows the lengths he’d go to make his point. Robert isn’t a blushing flower, he’s a tough politician, but Dom’s behaviour was very odd, very punchy.

“It shows he’ll do whatever it takes to get his way and to ensure his threats are carried out. It’s very heavy-handed tactics.”

After the article was published, Buckland’s private office in the Wales Office was contacted by the Cabinet Office following a complaint from Raab, the Times added.

It said Buckland told Raab that his “threatening” behaviour was “unacceptable”, and that the incident prompted Buckland to move his support in the leadership contest to replace Johnson from Sunak, for whom Raab was a key backer, to Truss.

A source close to Raab told the Times he had always acted professionally.

• This article was amended on 6 February 2023. In an earlier version, a picture captioned as showing Robert Buckland was actually of Robert Jenrick.

Comments / 0

Related
Quartz

On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever

The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
The Independent

UK would be global pariah like Russia if Sunak pulls out of ECHR, Tories warn

Rishi Sunak has been warned that withdrawing from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) would make the UK an international pariah and put him in the same “inglorious company” as Vladimir Putin.Senior Conservative MPs have spoken out against the mooted withdrawal from the landmark convention as a way of cracking down on small boats – warning that it would put Britain in the same camp as Russia.Labour also urged Mr Sunak not to follow the “brutal dictator’s lead”, while a former national security adviser warned it would mean the end of cooperation with the EU on vital law...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says

Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Guardian

Putin’s alleged ex-lover among Russians targeted by latest UK sanctions

One of the Russians targeted by UK sanctions on Wednesday to mark Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to London is Vladimir Putin’s alleged former lover, Svetlana Krivonogikh. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, announced a new round of sanctions against Kremlin-connected individuals and military entities involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They included a drone manufacturer, a helicopter parts firm, and an aviation software company.
The Guardian

Vatican expels ‘rebel nuns’ for refusing to leave Italian monastery

The Vatican has expelled two cloistered sisters from the nunhood after the pair disobeyed a request to leave a seven-centuries-old monastery along Italy’s Amalfi coast. Known in the clifftop town of Ravello as “the rebel nuns”, Massimiliana Panza and Angela Maria Punnackal left the Santa Chiara monastery on Saturday after receiving a letter signed by Pope Francis telling them they were being relieved of “the obligations of sacred ordination”.
The Guardian

The Guardian

567K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy