China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Goldman Sachs' commodities team reportedly raked in $3 billion in 2022, with wild swings fueling one of its best years ever
Goldman Sachs' commodities traders pulled in $3 billion in revenue in 2022, Bloomberg reported Thursday, marking a near-record performance. Traders profited from big prices swings for energy, metals and other natural resources after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The commodities group has emerged as a key profit source for the...
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
ValueWalk
Record Gold Demand In 2022: A Result Of Central Bank Purchases And Investor Protection
In 2022, gold demand grew 18% to 4,741 tons, which is the highest level of demand in 11 years according to the World Gold Council. This increase was due to massive central bank purchases, strong retail investor buying, and slowing outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The gold demand in 2022...
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook: Reuters poll
TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold looks for fresh economic cues as higher dollar limits gains
(Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday as traders waited for more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates, while a slightly higher dollar kept prices in check. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,870.16 per ounce by 1209 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan....
voguebusiness.com
China’s luxury market shrinks for the first time in five years
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. After a five-year exponential growth streak, China’s personal luxury market contracted 10 per cent year-on-year in 2022, according to the Bain China Luxury Report 2023. Despite challenges, Bain says China is still a “behemoth for luxury growth” compared to other emerging markets and that it expects “positive conditions” to return before the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Turkey's lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira briefly dipped to a record low and its main stock market fell 1.35% on Monday as a major earthquake added to pressures from a strong dollar and the war in Ukraine, as well as a surprise inflation reading.
NASDAQ
Hong Kong Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Wednesday's Trade
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 840 points or 3.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 21,300-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Led Mixed Trading for Global Markets Last Week
American shares rallied for a second week, leading an uneven trading week for the major asset classes through Friday's close (Feb. 3), based on a set of ETFs. Although stocks sold off on Friday after the government reported a sharply higher gain for US payrolls, Vanguard Total US Stock Market (NYSE:VTI) rose 1.9% for the week. The gain left the fund near its highest close since August.
