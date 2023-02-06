ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
NASDAQ

The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors

I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NASDAQ

3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom

It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold looks for fresh economic cues as higher dollar limits gains

(Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday as traders waited for more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates, while a slightly higher dollar kept prices in check. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,870.16 per ounce by 1209 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan....
WASHINGTON STATE
voguebusiness.com

China’s luxury market shrinks for the first time in five years

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. After a five-year exponential growth streak, China’s personal luxury market contracted 10 per cent year-on-year in 2022, according to the Bain China Luxury Report 2023. Despite challenges, Bain says China is still a “behemoth for luxury growth” compared to other emerging markets and that it expects “positive conditions” to return before the end of the first quarter of 2023.
NASDAQ

Hong Kong Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Wednesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 840 points or 3.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 21,300-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

U.S. Stocks Led Mixed Trading for Global Markets Last Week

American shares rallied for a second week, leading an uneven trading week for the major asset classes through Friday's close (Feb. 3), based on a set of ETFs. Although stocks sold off on Friday after the government reported a sharply higher gain for US payrolls, Vanguard Total US Stock Market (NYSE:VTI) rose 1.9% for the week. The gain left the fund near its highest close since August.

