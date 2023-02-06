Read full article on original website
There were two interviews, one hour each. One interview was very very tough. Both interviews focused on my goal after the MBA. Since my goal is about opening a social enterprise that is financial viable on its own, both interviews were grilling me on ROI and one even asked me to do an impromptu pitch.
The interview is blind – they only have access to your resume. As far as the questions go, there weren’t any curveballs; I got ones regarding obstacles I’ve overcome, short/long-term goals, how I work in diverse settings, why Owen, why MBA, strengths/weaknesses, etc. There was about 10 minutes at the end to ask the interviewer some questions of my own. Overall, it wasn’t a tough interview, but I would have liked if it were a bit more conversational.
This week’s episode kicks off with a quick rundown of the recent interview invite activity on MBA LiveWire. Many programs are starting to release their Round 2 invites; last week included releases from Harvard, Michigan / Ross and Duke / Fuqua, while programs like Stanford continue to “trickle” out their decisions. Interview prep for Round 2 candidates is now critical, and we recently released a new podcast that focuses on the UPenn / Wharton TBD interview.
Some business schools believe strongly in the notion of résumé-based interviews, which means that your interviewer will know nothing about you in advance of the MBA admissions interview other than what appears on the résumé you give them. Schools that fall firmly into this camp include...
The 2022 MBA Employment Report from London Business School (LBS) demonstrates that international demand for LBS graduates remains strong. “The last year has been one of the toughest on record for business school graduates and we are proud that, despite these challenges, our students shone across the board, wrote Christian Dummett, the executive director of the LBS Career Centre, in the school’s report. “Demand for our talent continues to transcend borders, sectors and markets. Our 2022 class – made up of 65 nationalities – secured roles in 40 locations around the world, with 63% of the class choosing to start their post-programme careers in the UK.”
The interview was in the admissions office for McDonough’s MBA program. I was interviewed by two individuals on the adcom. For the first 20 minutes, I was asked questions about my professional career followed by behavioral questions. I asked the adcom my questions for the final ten minutes. Q1...
