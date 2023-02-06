LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Area Agency on Aging, or AAA, of Lake and Mendocino Counties is hosting Karol Swartzlander, executive director of the California Commission on Aging, at its next advisory committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., via the Zoom platform.

Read full article on original website
Lake County News
EPA to host more Sulphur Bank Mercury Mine Superfund site cleanup meetings
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding two more community open houses on the recommended cleanup plan for the Sulphur Bank Mercury Mine Superfund site in Clearlake Oaks. The first meeting, which will be for the whole community, will take place from 3...
Lake County News
Sunrise Special Services Foundation opening emergency warming shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Sunrise Special Services Foundation announced that it is opening an emergency warming shelter. The shelter will be located at 1111 Whalen Drive in Lakeport, the site of the former juvenile hall that was operated until last summer as a shelter. At its Jan. 24...
Lake County News
Registration now open for free ‘Senior Days’ programs at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
LOWER LAKE, Calif. — Anderson Marsh Interpretive Association, or AMIA, has announced that registration is now open for the special twice-monthly “Senior Days” events to be held at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park during March through June. The events are offered free to Lake County seniors. Seniors...
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to hold midyear budget review
LAKEPORT, Calif. – The Lakeport City Council will consider midyear budget items and an ordinance on the police department’s use of military equipment when it meets this week. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park...
Lake County News
County clears the way for Collier Avenue affordable housing project to be built
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Following a confusing process that included a determination to waive state environmental quality act rules that ensure public input, the Board of Supervisors has cleared the last hurdles for an affordable housing project to be built in Nice that will serve Behavioral Health clients and low-income families.
mendofever.com
Serve Your Community and Apply to be a Member of the Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury
The following is a press release issued by the Superior Court of California County of Mendocino:. “All qualified citizens interested in serving on the 2023/2024 Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury are invited to submit their applications to the Superior Court for consideration,” announced the Honorable Jeanine B. Nadel, Presiding Judge of the Civil Grand Jury. The deadline for application submission is Friday, May 31, 2023. The 2023/2024 Grand Jury will be sworn in at the end of June 2023.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Jan. 24
Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. VERY LOUD BANGING - ONGOING PROBLEM. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on Lakeport Bl. AUDIBLE / NORTH ENTRY DOOR GLASS BREAK / RESP PENDING. Disposition: FALSE ALARM. 07:47 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 2301240015. Occurred at Chevron on S Main. 2 MALES ASSOC W/BLUE FORD TAURUS ARE...
Lake County News
Supervisors to continue discussion of hitch emergency proclamation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is set this week to continue its consideration — begun last month — of a draft proclamation declaring an emergency in response to the conditions of the native Clear Lake hitch. The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m....
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
mendofever.com
Chair Scooting Heard, Burglary – Ukiah Police Logs 02.07.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Musicians Co-op Robbed
Sonoma County’s Live Musicians Co-op on Piner Road was robbed of all of its equipment on Thursday night. Owner Nathan Prowse posted on social media that the theft appeared to be planned, because the amount of musical instruments stolen required a big truck or a trailer to load everything into. The facility is used by local musicians for rehearsal and recording space. Prowse says the thieves used a crow bar to break in, destroying all of the door jams. The Co-op is still open and a GoFundMe page has been started to help with recovery costs. Anyone with information on the break in should contact Santa Rosa police.
sonomamag.com
25 Sonoma County Hotels Named Among Best in the US
U.S. News & World Report has announced its 2023 list of “Best Hotels in the USA.” This year, 25 properties in Sonoma County made the cut, with Montage Healdsburg taking No. 232 on the list, which features over 6,000 hotel properties. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, took the No. 1 spot.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Sunday, Jan. 22
Officer initiated activity at Clearlake Club Bar, N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on 9TH. RP LEFT FOUR HOURS AGO TO GO TO LUCERNE AND HAS NOT RETURNED - RP IS CONCERNED THAT SHE MAY HAVE BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 06:34 ALARM 2301220021. Occurred at...
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
mendofever.com
64-Year-Old Man Dies in the Mendocino County Jail Hours After Being Evaluated By Medical Staff
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 7th, 2023, at about 12:30 A.M., an intoxicated 64-year-old male from Ukiah,...
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
Lake County News
Cecil A. Raetz
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Cecil A. Raetz passed away on Jan. 30, 2023. Cecil was born in Marysville, California, on Nov. 7, 1935. He was a United States Marine for 22 years, retiring in 1975 with the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. That year, he moved with his wife,...
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
crimevoice.com
$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County
A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
