Lake County, CA

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Area Agency on Aging, or AAA, of Lake and Mendocino Counties is hosting Karol Swartzlander, executive director of the California Commission on Aging, at its next advisory committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., via the Zoom platform.

Lake County News
 2 days ago
Lake County News

Lakeport City Council to hold midyear budget review

LAKEPORT, Calif. – The Lakeport City Council will consider midyear budget items and an ordinance on the police department’s use of military equipment when it meets this week. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park...
mendofever.com

Serve Your Community and Apply to be a Member of the Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury

The following is a press release issued by the Superior Court of California County of Mendocino:. “All qualified citizens interested in serving on the 2023/2024 Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury are invited to submit their applications to the Superior Court for consideration,” announced the Honorable Jeanine B. Nadel, Presiding Judge of the Civil Grand Jury. The deadline for application submission is Friday, May 31, 2023. The 2023/2024 Grand Jury will be sworn in at the end of June 2023.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Jan. 24

Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. VERY LOUD BANGING - ONGOING PROBLEM. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on Lakeport Bl. AUDIBLE / NORTH ENTRY DOOR GLASS BREAK / RESP PENDING. Disposition: FALSE ALARM. 07:47 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 2301240015. Occurred at Chevron on S Main. 2 MALES ASSOC W/BLUE FORD TAURUS ARE...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Supervisors to continue discussion of hitch emergency proclamation

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is set this week to continue its consideration — begun last month — of a draft proclamation declaring an emergency in response to the conditions of the native Clear Lake hitch. The‌ ‌board will meet beginning ‌at‌ ‌9‌ ‌a.m....
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Chair Scooting Heard, Burglary – Ukiah Police Logs 02.07.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Musicians Co-op Robbed

Sonoma County’s Live Musicians Co-op on Piner Road was robbed of all of its equipment on Thursday night. Owner Nathan Prowse posted on social media that the theft appeared to be planned, because the amount of musical instruments stolen required a big truck or a trailer to load everything into. The facility is used by local musicians for rehearsal and recording space. Prowse says the thieves used a crow bar to break in, destroying all of the door jams. The Co-op is still open and a GoFundMe page has been started to help with recovery costs. Anyone with information on the break in should contact Santa Rosa police.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

25 Sonoma County Hotels Named Among Best in the US

U.S. News & World Report has announced its 2023 list of “Best Hotels in the USA.” This year, 25 properties in Sonoma County made the cut, with Montage Healdsburg taking No. 232 on the list, which features over 6,000 hotel properties. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, took the No. 1 spot.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, Jan. 22

Officer initiated activity at Clearlake Club Bar, N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on 9TH. RP LEFT FOUR HOURS AGO TO GO TO LUCERNE AND HAS NOT RETURNED - RP IS CONCERNED THAT SHE MAY HAVE BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 06:34 ALARM 2301220021. Occurred at...
LAKEPORT, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Cecil A. Raetz

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Cecil A. Raetz passed away on Jan. 30, 2023. Cecil was born in Marysville, California, on Nov. 7, 1935. He was a United States Marine for 22 years, retiring in 1975 with the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. That year, he moved with his wife,...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
OnlyInYourState

3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours

Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
LIVERMORE, CA
crimevoice.com

$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County

A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA

