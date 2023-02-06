Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
CargoAi highlights benefits of strategic investors over venture capital
Strategic investors allow companies to adopt a more long-term outlook than venture capital (VC) which can encourage short-term thinking, according to online booking portal CargoAi. The portal last year secured investment from CargoTech, an investment company backed by the ECS Group that also includes cargo optimisation firm Wiremind Cargo, ECS’s...
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Sam Bankman-Fried's psychiatrist was hired at FTX to 'coach' and counsel employees, report says
Some staffers told the Wall Street Journal the psychiatrist made it clear he could offer employees drugs like Adderall or Xanax.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
cryptoslate.com
Venture crypto investing down 75%, but ‘native-VCs’ continue staying course
Crypto investing by Venture Capitalists (VC) fell 75% in Q4 2022 versus the same period in the prior year, according to Bloomberg. The dramatic plunge in activity was driven by general VC tech firms, whose risk appetite for digital asset investing has diminished amid the many recent scandals that have plagued the industry.
marketscreener.com
India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%
(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
marketscreener.com
Purmo Group's Financial Statements Review 1 January–31 December 2022: Strong earnings growth in the ICS business, Group performance impacted by weak demand in Radiators
Purmo Group Plc , stock exchange release, 9 February 2023 at 08.15 EET. (222.6). Organic1) net sales decline was 10 per cent. (79.7) and net sales for Radiators declined by 25 per cent to. EUR 106.9 million. (142.9). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 28 per cent to. EUR 16.3 million. (22.6),...
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
marketscreener.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
marketscreener.com
Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port
(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
Truth About Cars
VinFast Lets Go Staff, Merges North American Operations
Building on yesterday’s report from Chris about hiccups in VinFast delivery, we bring news that the fledgling automaker is laying off numerous employees whilst also folding Canadian operations into its American business. Its chief financial officer also apparently flew the coop. According to multiple reports, VinFast is carrying out...
marketscreener.com
Blackline Safety Launches First EU Service Centre
Centre reinforces Blackline’s commitment to customer care, distribution partners in key European markets. Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the launch of its first European Union (EU)-based service centre. As Blackline has achieved 118% revenue growth over the last two years...
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
supplychainquarterly.com
Companies to grow investments in energy-transition solutions, emissions reduction
Most organizations remain committed to their environmental sustainability goals, despite macroeconomic challenges and a potential recession in 2023. That’s according to the most recent quarterly Environmental Sustainability Index from manufacturing and technology company Honeywell, released January 31. The company’s first-quarter 2023 outlook shows that most organizations plan to increase...
fintechfutures.com
Pipe Technologies appoints Luke Voiles as its new CEO
Pipe Technologies, a platform that allows firms to turn their recurring revenue into up-front capital, has appointed Luke Voiles as its new CEO. The firm, which was seeking a veteran CEO to take over at the firm amid a restructuring of its leadership team, has also appointed Zilch USA CEO Albert Periu to its board of directors.
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
