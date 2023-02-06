MBA Wire Taps 276—Over-represented presents challenges. Interesting background, in sales. Kellogg versus Haas and Ross

Read full article on original website
There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton
Most bosses blame layoffs on economic downturns, a decline in demand for services, or even overhiring. But one Wharton professor has a different view: It’s how U.S. accounting rules force companies to classify human capital that makes them seem like an expense to be cut, rather than an asset to be protected.
Resume- vs. Application-Based MBA Admissions Interviews
Some business schools believe strongly in the notion of résumé-based interviews, which means that your interviewer will know nothing about you in advance of the MBA admissions interview other than what appears on the résumé you give them. Schools that fall firmly into this camp include...
LBS Employment Report: MBA Class of 2022 in Demand
The 2022 MBA Employment Report from London Business School (LBS) demonstrates that international demand for LBS graduates remains strong. “The last year has been one of the toughest on record for business school graduates and we are proud that, despite these challenges, our students shone across the board, wrote Christian Dummett, the executive director of the LBS Career Centre, in the school’s report. “Demand for our talent continues to transcend borders, sectors and markets. Our 2022 class – made up of 65 nationalities – secured roles in 40 locations around the world, with 63% of the class choosing to start their post-programme careers in the UK.”
Vanderbilt Owen MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Second-Year Student / Virtual
The interview is blind – they only have access to your resume. As far as the questions go, there weren’t any curveballs; I got ones regarding obstacles I’ve overcome, short/long-term goals, how I work in diverse settings, why Owen, why MBA, strengths/weaknesses, etc. There was about 10 minutes at the end to ask the interviewer some questions of my own. Overall, it wasn’t a tough interview, but I would have liked if it were a bit more conversational.
This college dropout sold his first company for six figures at 21. Here's his recipe for success
When Kevin Kim dropped out of college at 21 to become an entrepreneur, it seemed like a huge gamble. "My mum cried a little," Kim, now 33, said with a laugh. But his confidence was not unfounded. Kim had just sold his first company — which he started when he was just 18 — for "six figures."
INSEAD MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 3 / Alumni / Google Meet
There were two interviews, one hour each. One interview was very very tough. Both interviews focused on my goal after the MBA. Since my goal is about opening a social enterprise that is financial viable on its own, both interviews were grilling me on ROI and one even asked me to do an impromptu pitch.
Leading Sustainability Recruitment Firm Acre Taps Korn Ferry Partner to Lead Financial Services Practice in U.S.
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Acre, a sustainability-focused recruitment and executive search firm, has announced the addition of Gloria Mirrione as Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005382/en/ Gloria Mirrione, Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Most marriage and health studies have focused on married men and women. But more recent studies examine relationships in which partners have the same gender identity, the same biological sex and who are gender diverse.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Sharrow Marine Propellers
Sharrow Marine propellers were met with skepticism when they first hit the scene. But Greg Sharrow convinced us. He related the backstory about the need to develop quieter, more efficient drone propellers for his business in the Hollywood film industry. He used that success to found Sharrow Marine, developing and marketing a truly unique product. But, there’s more to earning a Boating MPI award than simply being unique.
How To Become A News Anchor: Steps, Skills And Career Data
If telling stories on camera sounds like your dream job, becoming a news anchor might be a good fit. Anchors report for and connect with the millions of U.S. viewers who tune in to cable news channels nightly. News anchor roles are highly coveted and require razor-sharp people skills and...
DIA Appoints Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- DIA, founded as the Drug Information Association, announced today that it has named Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive. Mr. Fathallah will lead the organization to help drive thought leadership and innovation in therapeutic development to improve the health of people worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005697/en/ Marwan Fathallah, DIA President and Global Chief Executive (Photo: Business Wire)
Former Technology Executives Launch Social Investment Platform
On the heels of the retail investment wave, Manning Field, a former C-suite executive at Acorns; Benjamin Rapaport, former senior software engineer at Google; Miles Cole, a serial entrepreneur, and Danny Evens, cofounder of Atomic, have teamed up to launch the first community-centric platform to automate copying of trades for U.S. equities to U.S. clients. Field, Rapaport, Cole and Evens shared that after seeing so many companies try and fail to empower investors to become stock pickers, Follow has been built as a social media platform with the aim of democratizing access to the markets and giving retail investors access to...
Black-Owned VC Firm Nex Cubed Partners With Costco To Invest $40 Million In HBCU-Founded Startups
Major corporations are truly giving HBCU students the spotlight they deserve. Tech Crunch reports that venture capital firm Nex Cubed and Costco Wholesale have launched The HBCU Founders Fund, are looking to invest $40 million in startups founded by at least one HBCU student, alumni or faculty member. Previously, Nex...
Powering Progress: California's Role in Driving the US Economy
California, the most populous state in the United States, has long been considered a major contributor to the country's overall economic success. With its diverse range of industries and thriving small business sector, California has proven to be a resilient and innovative economic force, even in the face of challenges.
