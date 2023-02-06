ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MBA Wire Taps 276—Over-represented presents challenges. Interesting background, in sales. Kellogg versus Haas and Ross

By Alexbr4
clearadmit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
clearadmit.com

Resume- vs. Application-Based MBA Admissions Interviews

Some business schools believe strongly in the notion of résumé-based interviews, which means that your interviewer will know nothing about you in advance of the MBA admissions interview other than what appears on the résumé you give them. Schools that fall firmly into this camp include...
clearadmit.com

LBS Employment Report: MBA Class of 2022 in Demand

The 2022 MBA Employment Report from London Business School (LBS) demonstrates that international demand for LBS graduates remains strong. “The last year has been one of the toughest on record for business school graduates and we are proud that, despite these challenges, our students shone across the board, wrote Christian Dummett, the executive director of the LBS Career Centre, in the school’s report. “Demand for our talent continues to transcend borders, sectors and markets. Our 2022 class – made up of 65 nationalities – secured roles in 40 locations around the world, with 63% of the class choosing to start their post-programme careers in the UK.”
clearadmit.com

Vanderbilt Owen MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Second-Year Student / Virtual

The interview is blind – they only have access to your resume. As far as the questions go, there weren’t any curveballs; I got ones regarding obstacles I’ve overcome, short/long-term goals, how I work in diverse settings, why Owen, why MBA, strengths/weaknesses, etc. There was about 10 minutes at the end to ask the interviewer some questions of my own. Overall, it wasn’t a tough interview, but I would have liked if it were a bit more conversational.
clearadmit.com

INSEAD MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 3 / Alumni / Google Meet

There were two interviews, one hour each. One interview was very very tough. Both interviews focused on my goal after the MBA. Since my goal is about opening a social enterprise that is financial viable on its own, both interviews were grilling me on ROI and one even asked me to do an impromptu pitch.
The Associated Press

Leading Sustainability Recruitment Firm Acre Taps Korn Ferry Partner to Lead Financial Services Practice in U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Acre, a sustainability-focused recruitment and executive search firm, has announced the addition of Gloria Mirrione as Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005382/en/ Gloria Mirrione, Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
boatingmag.com

Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Sharrow Marine Propellers

Sharrow Marine propellers were met with skepticism when they first hit the scene. But Greg Sharrow convinced us. He related the backstory about the need to develop quieter, more efficient drone propellers for his business in the Hollywood film industry. He used that success to found Sharrow Marine, developing and marketing a truly unique product. But, there’s more to earning a Boating MPI award than simply being unique.
Forbes Advisor

How To Become A News Anchor: Steps, Skills And Career Data

If telling stories on camera sounds like your dream job, becoming a news anchor might be a good fit. Anchors report for and connect with the millions of U.S. viewers who tune in to cable news channels nightly. News anchor roles are highly coveted and require razor-sharp people skills and...
The Associated Press

DIA Appoints Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- DIA, founded as the Drug Information Association, announced today that it has named Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive. Mr. Fathallah will lead the organization to help drive thought leadership and innovation in therapeutic development to improve the health of people worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005697/en/ Marwan Fathallah, DIA President and Global Chief Executive (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

Former Technology Executives Launch Social Investment Platform

On the heels of the retail investment wave, Manning Field, a former C-suite executive at Acorns; Benjamin Rapaport, former senior software engineer at Google; Miles Cole, a serial entrepreneur, and Danny Evens, cofounder of Atomic, have teamed up to launch the first community-centric platform to automate copying of trades for U.S. equities to U.S. clients. Field, Rapaport, Cole and Evens shared that after seeing so many companies try and fail to empower investors to become stock pickers, Follow has been built as a social media platform with the aim of democratizing access to the markets and giving retail investors access to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy