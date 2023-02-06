MBA Wire Taps 276—Over-represented presents challenges. Interesting background, in sales. Kellogg versus Haas and Ross

The interview is blind – they only have access to your resume. As far as the questions go, there weren’t any curveballs; I got ones regarding obstacles I’ve overcome, short/long-term goals, how I work in diverse settings, why Owen, why MBA, strengths/weaknesses, etc. There was about 10 minutes at the end to ask the interviewer some questions of my own. Overall, it wasn’t a tough interview, but I would have liked if it were a bit more conversational.

2 DAYS AGO