Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($65.59) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.97) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

1 DAY AGO