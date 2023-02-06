Read full article on original website
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company,...
Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022.
marketscreener.com
Purmo Group's Financial Statements Review 1 January–31 December 2022: Strong earnings growth in the ICS business, Group performance impacted by weak demand in Radiators
Purmo Group Plc , stock exchange release, 9 February 2023 at 08.15 EET. (222.6). Organic1) net sales decline was 10 per cent. (79.7) and net sales for Radiators declined by 25 per cent to. EUR 106.9 million. (142.9). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 28 per cent to. EUR 16.3 million. (22.6),...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
US News and World Report
Indian Watchdog Tells Investors Markets Stable Despite Adani Rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have...
US News and World Report
Equinor Shares Spike as Gas Bonanza Lands Record Profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
US News and World Report
Ancora Secures Ritchie Bros Stake, Criticizes Investors Opposing $6 Billion IAA Deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA, has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. In a...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is...
marketscreener.com
India's Vodafone Idea rises after order to convert $2 billion govt dues into equity
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Vodafone India Ltd rose nearly 9.5% on Monday after the government ordered the company to convert into equity all the dues owed to the government for use of airwaves, including the interest related to payments for spectrum. The total amount to be converted into equity...
ship-technology.com
DP World container volumes grow 1.4% in 2022
The flagship Jebel Ali port handled 14 million TEUs last year, up 1.7% from 2021. Dubai-based ports operator DP World processed 79 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across its global container terminals portfolio in the full year ended 31 December 2022. The operator handled 19.5 million TEUs in Q4 2022, a...
defenseworld.net
Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($65.59) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.97) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
FTSE 100 index hits record high; CMA deals blow to Microsoft’s Activision takeover – business live
Blue-chip share index climbs on hopes that inflation has peaked, while Turkey’s stock market halts trading after main index drops 7%
marketscreener.com
Bill Anderson to become CEO of Germany's Bayer
BERLIN (Reuters) -Bill Anderson, most recently the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, will succeed Werner Baumann as chief executive at Germany's Bayer on June 1, the company said on Thursday. Anderson will join Bayer as a member of the Board of Management on April 1, 2023, it said. Baumann would...
Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The two major U.S. institutional investors have exposure to the Adani Group conglomerate.
marketscreener.com
Golden Ridge Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program on the Williams Gold Property
Kelowna, British Columbia – — TheNewswire - February 6, 2023 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Golden Ridge” or “the Company”) (TSXV:GLDN) is pleased to announce the completion of the maiden 4,185m drill program on the Williams Gold Property (“Williams” or “the Property”) within the.
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 hits record high on BP boost, less-hawkish Fed signal
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds analyst's comment, updates prices) Feb 8 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index hit a record high on Wednesday, lifted by oil major BP and an upbeat risk sentiment on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments renewed hopes for a less-aggressive monetary policy.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's FTSE 100 ekes out gains on BP boost, midcaps decline
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 7 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday as bumper earnings from oil giant BP supported the resources-heavy index, while global risk sentiment was subdued ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's comments.
Third Point owns Salesforce stake, talks Bath & Body Works changes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point LLC owns a stake in Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) at the same time the software company is facing pressure from four activist investment firms pushing for changes, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
