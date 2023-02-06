Read full article on original website
Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond are getting a huge boost as risk appetite returns amid the Fed's acknowledgement of falling inflation
Risk-on sentiment returned to the stock market on Thursday after the Fed acknowledged inflation is falling. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned the word "disinflation" 13 times during Wednesday's FOMC speech. Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond soared as interest rates fell in Thursday's session. A risk-on...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
marketscreener.com
Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Stocks slip as worries about interest rates weigh on Wall Street
Wall Street slipped on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
US stocks fall and bond yields jump ahead of speech from Fed chief Powell
US stocks fell Monday as bond yields continued to spike on expectations for more hawkish Fed moves. That followed Friday's blockbuster jobs report that raised fears over a tight labor market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington. US stocks fell Monday as bond...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
marketscreener.com
China's Jan new yuan loans seen hitting record high on policy support- Reuters poll
BEIJING (Reuters) - Yuan loans extended by Chinese banks likely surged to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up growth in the world's second-biggest economy following a lifting of pandemic controls. Chinese banks tend to issue more loans monthly at the beginning of the...
marketscreener.com
Indian shares set for muted start on rate fears, Adani uncertainty
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday on a strong U.S. jobs report which renewed fears that the Federal Reserve could continue with its aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation, while the ongoing uncertainty in Adani stocks remained an overhang. India's NSE stock futures listed...
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
marketscreener.com
Asian stocks draw massive foreign inflows on softer dollar, growth optimism
(Reuters) - Emerging Asia ex-China stocks received massive inflows in January, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of its rate hikes and as the dollar weakened against regional currencies. Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea...
marketscreener.com
U.S. recession still likely despite resilient economic data - PIMCO
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. bond manager Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is sticking to its previous forecast that the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession, despite recent data indicating economic resilience. An employment report last week showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate...
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
The stock market has been transfixed by an enigmatic bond metric for the past year - one that's now flashing an unmistakably bullish signal
The stock market has been highly sensitive to shifts in interest-rate volatility since the Fed started tightening policy last March. Falling bond-market volatility is now underpinning the rebounding investor confidence in equities. The MOVE Index of US bond swings has slid to lows last seen in March 2022, when the...
marketscreener.com
Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from...
ValueWalk
FTSE 100 Closes Below Record High Reached Earlier As Interest Rate Worries Blow In
FTSE 100 ends at 7,885.17 below the record close of 7,901.8 reached on Friday, and down from the all-time high of 30 reached earlier today. BT (LON:BT.A), BP (LON:BP), Next (LON:NXT) and Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) help propel index higher after forecasts a UK recession could be avoided. Worries blow in...
