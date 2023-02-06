Read full article on original website
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
US activist investor who accused Adani of ‘biggest con in corporate history’ dares Indian group to sue
The US investor targeting Indian conglomerate Adani Group over what it claims is the “biggest con in corporate history” has dared the company to sue, given it would open the coal producer to further scrutiny. Hindenburg Research’s report has already wiped billions of dollars of value from the...
Quartz
On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever
The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
marketscreener.com
Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port
(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
marketscreener.com
India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%
(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
US News and World Report
China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
kalkinemedia.com
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
marketscreener.com
Askoll EVA lands in the markets of Germany and the Netherlands
(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Monday that it has signed a major strategic agreement with Ultron BV - one of Europe's leading distributors of e-mobility solutions with sales of about EUR10 million and about 4,000 vehicles sold by 2022 - to market its electric scooters and pedal-assist bicycles in Germany and the Netherlands.
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marinelink.com
Jadestone Energy Targets End of Month Production Restart for Montara Venture FPSO
Jadestone Energy, an Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company, has taken a step toward restarting production from its Montara Project offshore Australia. The company shut down production from the Montara Venture FPSO last year, first, to allow for repairs on a tank that leaked oil back in June through a 30-millimeter crack, and then after discovering a defect in water ballast tank 4S.
OilPrice.com
China Signs Its First-Ever LNG Deal With Oman
China’s Unipec has signed a contract with Oman LNG for the delivery of 1 million tons of the super-chilled fuel over a period of four years. This is the first contract with a Chinese buyer for Oman LNG and is part of its efforts to reach new markets, the Omani company said in a tweet. The deliveries will begin in 2025, it also said.
marketscreener.com
Lula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday there was "no explanation" for the country's high interest rates, with the benchmark rate at a six-year high, adding that development bank BNDES could help bring down lending costs. Lula, who last week criticised the...
marketscreener.com
How the Adani Empire Crumbled So Quickly
(MT Newswires) -- Indian policy makers and regulators stepped in over the weekend to try and contain the turmoil surrounding the collapse of billionaire Gautam Adani's empire. They want to make sure investor sentiment in India is not curtailed. Bloomberg's Senior Editor Menaka Doshi explains how Adani's crisis is shaking the faith of foreign investors.
marketscreener.com
Purmo Group's Financial Statements Review 1 January–31 December 2022: Strong earnings growth in the ICS business, Group performance impacted by weak demand in Radiators
Purmo Group Plc , stock exchange release, 9 February 2023 at 08.15 EET. (222.6). Organic1) net sales decline was 10 per cent. (79.7) and net sales for Radiators declined by 25 per cent to. EUR 106.9 million. (142.9). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 28 per cent to. EUR 16.3 million. (22.6),...
