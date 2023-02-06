ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Quartz

On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever

The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Phys.org

China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade

In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
marketscreener.com

Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port

(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
marketscreener.com

India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%

(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
US News and World Report

China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
kalkinemedia.com

Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media

Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
marketscreener.com

Askoll EVA lands in the markets of Germany and the Netherlands

(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Monday that it has signed a major strategic agreement with Ultron BV - one of Europe's leading distributors of e-mobility solutions with sales of about EUR10 million and about 4,000 vehicles sold by 2022 - to market its electric scooters and pedal-assist bicycles in Germany and the Netherlands.
marketscreener.com

Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
marketscreener.com

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marinelink.com

Jadestone Energy Targets End of Month Production Restart for Montara Venture FPSO

Jadestone Energy, an Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company, has taken a step toward restarting production from its Montara Project offshore Australia. The company shut down production from the Montara Venture FPSO last year, first, to allow for repairs on a tank that leaked oil back in June through a 30-millimeter crack, and then after discovering a defect in water ballast tank 4S.
OilPrice.com

China Signs Its First-Ever LNG Deal With Oman

China’s Unipec has signed a contract with Oman LNG for the delivery of 1 million tons of the super-chilled fuel over a period of four years. This is the first contract with a Chinese buyer for Oman LNG and is part of its efforts to reach new markets, the Omani company said in a tweet. The deliveries will begin in 2025, it also said.
marketscreener.com

Lula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday there was "no explanation" for the country's high interest rates, with the benchmark rate at a six-year high, adding that development bank BNDES could help bring down lending costs. Lula, who last week criticised the...
marketscreener.com

How the Adani Empire Crumbled So Quickly

(MT Newswires) -- Indian policy makers and regulators stepped in over the weekend to try and contain the turmoil surrounding the collapse of billionaire Gautam Adani's empire. They want to make sure investor sentiment in India is not curtailed. Bloomberg's Senior Editor Menaka Doshi explains how Adani's crisis is shaking the faith of foreign investors.
marketscreener.com

Purmo Group's Financial Statements Review 1 January–31 December 2022: Strong earnings growth in the ICS business, Group performance impacted by weak demand in Radiators

Purmo Group Plc , stock exchange release, 9 February 2023 at 08.15 EET. (222.6). Organic1) net sales decline was 10 per cent. (79.7) and net sales for Radiators declined by 25 per cent to. EUR 106.9 million. (142.9). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 28 per cent to. EUR 16.3 million. (22.6),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy