ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced
WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Free Access to Big February Release
Xbox Game Pass subscribers are set to get free access to one of this month's biggest releases, courtesy of a free trial. As we noted earlier this month, February has a plethora of big and notable releases. One of these big and notable releases, Wild Hearts, comes the way of EA and developer Omega Force. There's no word of the game being made available via Xbox Game Pass, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the premium version of Xbox Game Pass -- will get a free 10-hour trial with the game once it releases.
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get six new games to play in February, Xbox announced this week. As usual, those include a mix of day-one releases and a number of different genres that should satisfy a variety of interests. The first of those - a game which just so happened to be one of ...
Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1
Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
How Good Is Hogwarts Legacy On The Steam Deck?
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the hottest games coming out this Winter, and the game has just been magical for fans who had the opportunity to play the game during the early release period. But those who are still on the fence about buying the game might ask how well the game plays on the […] The post How Good Is Hogwarts Legacy On The Steam Deck? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darkest Dungeon 2 Release Date Announced
After entering early access all the way back in 2021, Darkest Dungeon 2 finally has an official 1.0 release date. Rather than letting loose a full-blown sequel to 2016's Darkest Dungeon at once, developer Red Hook Studios has spent the past couple of years slowly building what would become DD2. And while some fans have ...
Grab Your PlayStation Plus Collection Games Before They Go Away
The news came via the announcement of the new slate of PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games. The post Grab Your PlayStation Plus Collection Games Before They Go Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NPR
'Dead Space' Review: A new voice for a recurring nightmare
Imagine a haunted house attraction you first visited fifteen years ago. The wallpaper is peeling, the paint cracking, the animatronic ghosts jerky and faded. Then imagine someone knocks it down and rebuilds it brick-by-brick. They plaster the walls, haul in spookier ghouls, add frightening new pictures to the frames. You...
Four indie games are coming to Xbox Game Pass day one in 2023
Xbox Wire has highlighted four big indies coming to Game Pass this year
One of the biggest games on Steam right now is a Next Fest demo
Dark and Darker is a cross between an extraction shooter and a first-person dungeon crawler.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
Whisker Squadron: Survivor is a neon Star Fox roguelite that you can play on PC right now
Enjoy some barrel-rolling cats.
NME
EA begins production on single-player ‘Iron Man’ game
EA has begun production on a single-player, third-person Iron Man game. The new action-adventure game is being developed by EA Motive in collaboration with Marvel. The team, who are also responsible for the critically acclaimed remake of Dead Space, revealed via Reddit that work is officially underway on the project.
ComicBook
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
dotesports.com
Ranked play, Dome and Museum maps, and several new game modes land in Modern Warfare 2 next week
The wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two is nearly over, and Activision has finally shown off what players can expect when it goes live next week. The highlight for MW2’s multiplayer is the addition of ranked play, featuring a Call of Duty League ruleset, a full-fledged ranking system, and ranked rewards for players to grind for in the ladder.
IGN
New Don't Nod Game Harmony: The Fall of Reverie Coming in June
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, a new game from Life Is Strange developer Don't Nod, was announced during today's Nintendo Direct. The game is a narrative adventure, set in a world where the mystical "Reverie" plane has intersected with the real world. Players will step into the shoes of Polly, "an upbeat young woman who can travel between our world and Reverie."
