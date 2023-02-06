Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
Crypto industry will 'come up with new things' and national digital currencies are moving ahead despite recent turmoil, BIS says
Cryptocurrencies will likely re-emerge from last year's turmoil, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "I would assume that the industry will learn from these failures and they will come up with new things," BIS Innovation Hub chief Cecilia Skingsley told Reuters. She also said the downturn in crypto hasn't...
Business Insider
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
State of the Union, recession, crypto woes and more tech layoffs: What investors are watching
Here's what investors are paying attention to the morning of Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest Details Massive $1,480,000 Bitcoin Price Target, Says BTC’s Long-Term Opportunity Is Strengthening
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could exceed $1 million in the coming years amid a strengthening global value proposition. In a recently published report, ARK Invest says that Bitcoin’s long-term opportunity is on the up and up. The report highlights that Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
u.today
Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”
Mizuho Americas' senior analyst, Dan Dolev, doubled down on his bearish view on cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on CNBC. Dolev stated that there's "no use case" for cryptocurrencies, referring to them as "pet rocks." "There's no use case." Investors are asking, "Why should I own these? These aren't rocks....
Bank of America 'still forecasting' 2023 recession: Fed action 'not enough,' exec warns
Bank of America Vice Chairman Keith Banks warns as the economy slows and margins get squeezed, costs will grow faster than revenues.
dailyhodl.com
Will Ethereum Rivals Survive? Solana Creator Anatoly Yakovenko Details Crypto Outlook for Next 12 to 18 Months
Solana (SOL) creator Anatoly Yakovenko is laying out a prediction for crypto markets for the next 12 to 18 months. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Yakovenko says while there may be challenging macroeconomic conditions ahead, it likely won’t stop an unprecedented wave of innovation from hitting the crypto space.
CoinDesk
Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is not okay with the press calling a digital pound issued by the central bank the "Britcoin." "The digital pound can be confused in peoples' minds with crypto assets such...
Comments / 0