Jamestown, NY

Eagles head coach is one of several Super Bowl participants with WNY roots: What to know

By Marquel Slaughter, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

Looking for some Western New York connections to root for during Super Bowl LVII?

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is just one of several participants in the big game that have links to WNY.

Both Philadelphia and Kansas City have players or coaches that spent significant time in this area. Here is what to know:

Nick Sirianni

  • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Role: Head coach
  • Hometown: Jamestown, NY
  • School: Southwestern HS/University of Mount Union (Ohio)
  • College coaching experience: Mount Union, DBs (2004-05); Indiana University of Pennsylvania, WRs (2006-08)
  • NFL experience: Kansas City, quality control/QB/WR (2009-12); San Diego/Los Angeles, quality control/QB (2013-17); Indianapolis, offensive coordinator (2018-2020); Philadelphia Eagles, head coach (2021-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV5tz_0kdiqntt00

Nick Sirianni comes from a coaching family.

His father, Fran, is a track and field coaching legend at Southwestern High School, located by Jamestown in the most southwestern corner of New York State. The school's athletic complex is named after him. His brother Jay won 101 games football at Southwestern and Mike has won 176 games as football coach at Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania.

Ironically, Kansas City actually holds a "special place" in Nick Sirianni's heart . He met his wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell, there when he worked on the Chiefs' staff.

Sirianni's first NFL job was there too, working for the Chiefs' from 2009 to 2012. He wasn't retained when current head coach Andy Reid arrived but Sirianni appreciated how Reid let him find another opportunity.

"(I've) got a ton of respect for coach Reid and who he is as a person, and who he is as a coach," Sirianni said during a Tuesday press conference.

Fast forward a decade later and Sirianni and Reid's teams are playing each other in Super Bowl LVII. After a 9-8 record in his 2021 head coaching debut, Sirianni guided quarterback Jalen Hurts to an MVP-worthy 2022 campaign as the Eagles soared to a 14-3 mark and NFC's No. 1 seed. Philadelphia throttled the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers to clinch its first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.

Sirianni joked about his college years and how "stalking" an assistant NFL coach eventually sparked his pro career. That coach was Todd Haley, with the New York Jets at the time, vacationing in the Jamestown area. Sirianni mapped out Haley's workout schedule at a local Lakewood YMCA .

The two were eventually introduced and Haley gave Sirianni advice throughout his college football career and when he became a college assistant coach. When Haley became the Chiefs head coach in 2009, he hired Sirianni.

"Hey, it worked," Sirianni said with a smirk.

Brett Kern

  • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Position: Punter
  • Hometown: Grand Island, NY
  • Education: Grand Island HS/University of Toledo
  • Pro Experience: Denver (2008-09); Tennessee (2010-2021); Philadelphia (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4uCV_0kdiqntt00

Brett Kern has been in the NFL since 2008. He was a Ray Guy Award finalist at Toledo. He went undrafted, but was signed by Denver and won the starting punter job. Kern spent two years as a Bronco before punting in Tennessee from 2010-21, earning All-Pro status twice and three Pro Bowl selections.

The Eagles signed Kern to their practice squad in December and has punted in five games since, including their two playoff victories. He's landed four punts inside the 20.

Tyree Jackson

  • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Position: Tight end
  • Hometown: Norton Shores, Michigan
  • Education: Mona Shores HS (Michigan)/University at Buffalo
  • Pro experience: DC Defenders (2020); Philadelphia Eagles (2021-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ue8VM_0kdiqntt00

Tyree Jackson starred as UB's quarterback and earned Mid-American Conference MVP honors in 2018 after accounting for 35 total touchdowns on 3,131 passing yards.

The Buffalo Bills signed Jackson after he went undrafted in 2019 but he was cut that August. Jackson became a reserve for the XFL's DC Defenders during the short-lived 2020 season. In 2021, he signed with Philadelphia as a tight end on a reserves/futures contract. He caught his first NFL touchdown against Dallas on Jan. 8, 2022. Jackson appeared in five games this season after recovering from ACL surgery.

Jody Fortson

  • Team: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Position: Tight end
  • Hometown: Buffalo, NY
  • Education: South Park HS/Erie Community College/Valdosta State University (Georgia)
  • NFL experience: Kansas City (2019-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsftC_0kdiqntt00

Jody Fortson graduated from Buffalo's South Park in 2012, playing under coach Tim Delaney as the Sparks began their ascension in Section VI. He won a NCAA Division II championship with Valdosta State University and caught a touchdown in the title game. He's caught four NFL touchdowns in two seasons with the Chiefs, beginning his career as receiver before switching to tight end.

Scott Kaniecki

  • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Role: Administrative assistant to the head coach
  • Hometown: Grand Island
  • Education: Grand Island HS/SUNY Brockport
  • College coaching experience: IUP, QB, TE, WR, kickers and punters (2008-11); Colorado School of Mines, assistant (2012-14).
  • NFL coaching experience: Cleveland Browns, personnel assistant/scouting assistant, defensive quality control (2015-2021); Philadelphia Eagles, administrative assistant to the head coach (2022).

Scott Kaniecki has been an NFL coach since 2015 The former Grand Island and Brockport football player received his first NFL coaching stint in Cleveland. He joined Sirianni's Philly staff in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Eagles head coach is one of several Super Bowl participants with WNY roots: What to know

