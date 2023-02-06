ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh hosts Colorado after Malkin’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (27-18-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-16-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Colorado Avalanche after Evgeni Malkin’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Penguins’ 6-4 loss.

Pittsburgh is 24-16-9 overall and 14-6-4 at home. The Penguins are 4-3-5 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Colorado is 14-9-0 on the road and 27-18-3 overall. The Avalanche have a 22-7-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Penguins. Malkin has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 34 goals and 27 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

