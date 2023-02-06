ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
WSLS

Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $27,300 for 2020 Roanoke River coal spill

SALEM, Va. – The Norfolk Southern Railway Company has agreed to pay a civil charge of $27,300 after coal hopper rail cars derailed and spilled into the Roanoke River in 2020, according to the consent order. On Oct. 30, 2020, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality responded to the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Cast Plates and Pints prepares for big game grub

ROANOKE, Va. – Cast Plates and Pints in Roanoke offers American fare food, from chicken wings to flatbreads and everything in between. Jeff Tate, co-owner of Cast, visited 10 News at Noon to talk about some special wings sauces they’re serving up for game day and other tasty dishes that the restaurant has to offer.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Rockslide cleared on US-11 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on US-11 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a rockslide, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened 1.3 miles south of US-220, in the vicinity of Read mountain Road. As of...
WSLS

Pulaski County Administrator talks about business growth and connections with Richmond.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet chats with WSLS 10 about business growth in the county, more than 20 businesses opened in the area. Sweet also discussed how to make better connections with Richmond as far as getting rural areas noticed in Richmond. He also discussed being appointed to seve on the board of United Way Southwest Virginia.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Gentleman bowls 17-300 games

ROANOKE, Va. – Steven L. Shepherd bowls faithfully every Sunday night in a local league. Steven started bowling at an early age with his grandfather, the late Robert H. Shepherd Jr. at the lanes on Loudon Ave many years ago. Shepherd was persistent, consistent and wanted to be the best he could be at what he was doing.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Glenvar claims team title in Region 2C wrestling championship

BUCHANAN, Va. – Glenvar clinched the Region 2C wrestling championship on Saturday at James River High School. The Highlanders had six champions in the finals, including senior Mason Hylton, who won the 132lb class. “It was really cool because this is the first time I’ve won in regions and...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

10 News Pet of the Week: Sweet Buggy needs the purrfect home!

ROANOKE, Va. – This handsome fella stole plenty of hearts at the 10 News station, and he’s looking to steal more! Sweet Buggy is waiting at the Roanoke Valley SPCA for the purrfect family to come along. The organization says that Buggy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and combo...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bedford community hosts ‘Welcome Home’ parade for soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford community got their chance to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women of the Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The group recently completed a one-year deployment to the Horn of Africa. Members returned home at different...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveils new ambulance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveiled the newest ambulance they’re adding to their fleet on Thursday. Several members of the rescue squad designed the ambulance from the ground up. The design team considered what worked well and what didn’t in vehicles used in the past...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Dublin Elementary students hosted WSLS Duke Carter

DUBLIN, Va. – Students at Dublin Elementary School hosted WSLS 10′s Duke Carter Thursday. They wanted to learn about what a reporter and anchor do for work. Students asked questions about breaking news, and if Duke reported on a colossal squid.
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine event held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy