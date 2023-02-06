Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
WSLS
Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon final entries chosen by goats
ROANOKE, Va. – There has been a lot of talk about who is really the greatest of all time, or the G.O.A.T. in the sports world, but check this out. Real goats have selected who would be the last 10 entries for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. Participants...
WSLS
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $27,300 for 2020 Roanoke River coal spill
SALEM, Va. – The Norfolk Southern Railway Company has agreed to pay a civil charge of $27,300 after coal hopper rail cars derailed and spilled into the Roanoke River in 2020, according to the consent order. On Oct. 30, 2020, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality responded to the...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WSLS
Cast Plates and Pints prepares for big game grub
ROANOKE, Va. – Cast Plates and Pints in Roanoke offers American fare food, from chicken wings to flatbreads and everything in between. Jeff Tate, co-owner of Cast, visited 10 News at Noon to talk about some special wings sauces they’re serving up for game day and other tasty dishes that the restaurant has to offer.
WSLS
Rockslide cleared on US-11 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on US-11 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a rockslide, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened 1.3 miles south of US-220, in the vicinity of Read mountain Road. As of...
WSLS
Pulaski County Administrator talks about business growth and connections with Richmond.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet chats with WSLS 10 about business growth in the county, more than 20 businesses opened in the area. Sweet also discussed how to make better connections with Richmond as far as getting rural areas noticed in Richmond. He also discussed being appointed to seve on the board of United Way Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
WATCH: Patrick Henry boys beats Pulaski County in River Ridge District Tournament
ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys basketball team beat Pulaski County on Friday in the first round of the River Ridge District Tournament. The Patriots won 84-55.
WSLS
Gentleman bowls 17-300 games
ROANOKE, Va. – Steven L. Shepherd bowls faithfully every Sunday night in a local league. Steven started bowling at an early age with his grandfather, the late Robert H. Shepherd Jr. at the lanes on Loudon Ave many years ago. Shepherd was persistent, consistent and wanted to be the best he could be at what he was doing.
WSLS
WATCH: Glenvar claims team title in Region 2C wrestling championship
BUCHANAN, Va. – Glenvar clinched the Region 2C wrestling championship on Saturday at James River High School. The Highlanders had six champions in the finals, including senior Mason Hylton, who won the 132lb class. “It was really cool because this is the first time I’ve won in regions and...
WSLS
10 News Pet of the Week: Sweet Buggy needs the purrfect home!
ROANOKE, Va. – This handsome fella stole plenty of hearts at the 10 News station, and he’s looking to steal more! Sweet Buggy is waiting at the Roanoke Valley SPCA for the purrfect family to come along. The organization says that Buggy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and combo...
WSLS
Between gifts and decor, the Grey Goose of Grandin has you covered for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Located in Roanoke’s Historic Grandin Village, the Grey Goose of Grandin has a variety of items, from home décor, to antiques and a garden shop, there’s a little something for everybody. Karen Curtis, the owner of the shop, visited 10 News at Noon...
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Bedford community hosts ‘Welcome Home’ parade for soldiers
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford community got their chance to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women of the Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The group recently completed a one-year deployment to the Horn of Africa. Members returned home at different...
WSLS
Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveils new ambulance
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveiled the newest ambulance they’re adding to their fleet on Thursday. Several members of the rescue squad designed the ambulance from the ground up. The design team considered what worked well and what didn’t in vehicles used in the past...
WSLS
Dublin Elementary students hosted WSLS Duke Carter
DUBLIN, Va. – Students at Dublin Elementary School hosted WSLS 10′s Duke Carter Thursday. They wanted to learn about what a reporter and anchor do for work. Students asked questions about breaking news, and if Duke reported on a colossal squid.
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
WSLS
Night to Shine event held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
WSLS
Trouble keeping your New Year resolutions, a dietician helps you stay on track
ROANOKE, Va. – Registered Dietician and Personal Trainer Sara Bauman stops by WSLS to help make sure you can achieve your fitness goals. Bauman said, losing about a 1-2 pounds a week is healthy, anything more than that is dangerous. She suggested eating lean beef, protein and grains. Bauman...
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
Comments / 0