Effective: 2023-02-09 01:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 AM CST. * At 113 AM CST, Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, but most rain has moved out of the area. Flash flooding is expected to be occurring. Although rain has ended, the water on the ground will take some time to drain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 228 and 248. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO