Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:00:00 Expires: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. Target Area: Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith County through 1045 PM CST At 1003 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Olive, or 7 miles east of Magee, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Center Ridge and Mize. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 15:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 900 PM MST, a snow squall was along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Crawford to 17 miles southwest of Olathe and moving southeast at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED This squall will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upper Gunnison River Valley, southeastern Uncompahgre Plateau/Dallas Divide, central Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, northeastern Northwestern San Juan Mountains and southwestern West Elk and Sawatch Mountains Counties. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 111 and 130. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 73 and 133. Colorado 90 between mile markers 82 and 89. Colorado 92 between mile markers 27 and 29, and between mile markers 34 and 73. Colorado 149 between mile markers 92 and 94, between mile markers 98 and 99, and between mile markers 101 and 102. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Upper St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Bernard, east central Orleans and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1230 AM CST At 1149 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to near Poydras to 8 miles south of Violet to Myrtle Grove. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Myrtle Grove, Shell Beach, Poydras and Violet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
Flood Advisory issued for McDonald by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McDonald FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT The Flood Advisory will expire at Midnight CST tonight for a portion of southwest Missouri, including the following area, McDonald. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 20:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads will begin to flood. Minor flooding will occur to farm and ranch land adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.7 feet Monday evening.
Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, Plaquemines by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orleans; Plaquemines FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Kemper, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for east central Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Kemper; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Choctaw, western Noxubee, western Kemper, Oktibbeha, Winston and Neshoba Counties through 1145 PM CST At 1046 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ackerman to near Prospect. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ackerman around 1055 PM CST. Bethsaida and House around 1105 PM CST. Forestdale and Longview around 1115 PM CST. Starkville around 1120 PM CST. Bluff Springs around 1125 PM CST. Preston around 1130 PM CST. Gholson and Muldrow around 1140 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Noxapater, Tucker and Sturgis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar, Grenada, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From now to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1023 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Slidell, Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 56 and 79. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Northern Clinton, Potter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 01:18:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Northern Clinton; Potter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Potter, Cameron and Northern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air and road surface temperatures will be warming to above freezing before sunrise.
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 200 AM CST. * At 1109 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Picayune, Poplarville, Mcneil and Crossroads. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 42. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Snow Squall Warning issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso; Teller The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Eastern Teller County in central Colorado Southern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 1114 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Truckton to near Hanover to 7 miles southwest of Fort Carson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. I-25 Corridor will be affected with accumulating snow and low visibility. Locations impacted include Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Truckton, Stratmoor, Schriever AFB, Fort Carson, Security and Security-Widefield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. SNOW SQUALL...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1144 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stennis Space Center to near Shoreline Park to 6 miles east of Lake Catherine, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, Shoreline Park and Stennis Space Center. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 272 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 18. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Wind Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
