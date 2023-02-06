Effective: 2023-02-08 22:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1023 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Slidell, Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 56 and 79. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO