Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. Target Area: Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith County through 1045 PM CST At 1003 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Olive, or 7 miles east of Magee, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Center Ridge and Mize. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Upper St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Bernard, east central Orleans and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1230 AM CST At 1149 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to near Poydras to 8 miles south of Violet to Myrtle Grove. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Myrtle Grove, Shell Beach, Poydras and Violet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for east central Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Choctaw, western Noxubee, western Kemper, Oktibbeha, Winston and Neshoba Counties through 1145 PM CST At 1046 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ackerman to near Prospect. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ackerman around 1055 PM CST. Bethsaida and House around 1105 PM CST. Forestdale and Longview around 1115 PM CST. Starkville around 1120 PM CST. Bluff Springs around 1125 PM CST. Preston around 1130 PM CST. Gholson and Muldrow around 1140 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Noxapater, Tucker and Sturgis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1130 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Polk, Angelina, Houston, Tyler and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 03/24/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, Plaquemines by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orleans; Plaquemines FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for St. Bernard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Bernard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From now to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar, Grenada, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk, McKean by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 01:18:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Elk; McKean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...McKean and Elk Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air and road surface temperatures will be warming to above freezing just an hour or two after the rain begins.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:17:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore and Pushmataha. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM CST this evening.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1023 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Slidell, Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 56 and 79. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Western Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 145 AM CST. * At 1143 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tylertown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Hancock County in southern Mississippi * Until midnight CST. * At 1116 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Slidell to 9 miles northwest of Lake Catherine to near New Orleans, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 11 PM CST, Lakefront Airport reported a peak wind gust of 53 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slidell, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Kiln, Pearlington, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 259 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 18. Interstate 12 between mile markers 75 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for St. John The Baptist, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St. John The Baptist; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike and Walthall. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 200 AM CST. * At 1109 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Picayune, Poplarville, Mcneil and Crossroads. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 42. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore and Pushmataha. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM CST this evening.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; Western Orleans FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike and Walthall. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0