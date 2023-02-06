Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Newton; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 1000 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homewood, or 8 miles south of Forest, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Forest around 1020 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast St. Tammany Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Harrison, eastern Hancock and east central Pearl River Counties through 1230 AM CST At 1157 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Diamondhead to near Kiln to Shoreline Park to 7 miles southeast of Pearlington. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and surface weather station indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Saucier, Kiln, Lyman, Shoreline Park and Gulfport Airport. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Upper St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Bernard, east central Orleans and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1230 AM CST At 1149 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to near Poydras to 8 miles south of Violet to Myrtle Grove. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Myrtle Grove, Shell Beach, Poydras and Violet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Holmes, Leake, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and north central Mississippi. Target Area: Attala; Holmes; Leake; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Leake, southeastern Holmes, Attala and northeastern Madison Counties through 1045 PM CST At 1005 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Goodman, or near Durant, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Durant around 1010 PM CST. Mcadams around 1015 PM CST. Possumneck around 1020 PM CST. Hesterville around 1025 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mccool, Ethel, Sallis, Redwater and West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for east central Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Choctaw, western Noxubee, western Kemper, Oktibbeha, Winston and Neshoba Counties through 1145 PM CST At 1046 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ackerman to near Prospect. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ackerman around 1055 PM CST. Bethsaida and House around 1105 PM CST. Forestdale and Longview around 1115 PM CST. Starkville around 1120 PM CST. Bluff Springs around 1125 PM CST. Preston around 1130 PM CST. Gholson and Muldrow around 1140 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Noxapater, Tucker and Sturgis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Harrison, eastern Hancock and east central Pearl River Counties through 1230 AM CST At 1157 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Diamondhead to near Kiln to Shoreline Park to 7 miles southeast of Pearlington. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and surface weather station indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Saucier, Kiln, Lyman, Shoreline Park and Gulfport Airport. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern Louisiana. Target Area: Lower Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist, St. Charles, north central Lafourche, northwestern Jefferson and south central Tangipahoa Parishes through 1045 PM CST At 954 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Des Allemands, or 11 miles southwest of Hahnville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hahnville, Laplace, Metairie, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Des Allemands, Montz, Luling, Boutte, Ama, Bayou Gauche, Destrehan, Taft, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Edgard and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 224. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, Plaquemines by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orleans; Plaquemines FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for McDonald by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McDonald FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT The Flood Advisory will expire at Midnight CST tonight for a portion of southwest Missouri, including the following area, McDonald. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 20:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads will begin to flood. Minor flooding will occur to farm and ranch land adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.7 feet Monday evening.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Western Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 145 AM CST. * At 1143 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tylertown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1023 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Slidell, Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 56 and 79. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newton, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Newton; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 1000 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homewood, or 8 miles south of Forest, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Forest around 1020 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar, Grenada, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Northern Clinton, Potter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 01:18:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Northern Clinton; Potter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Potter, Cameron and Northern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air and road surface temperatures will be warming to above freezing before sunrise.
Flood Watch issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:17:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore and Pushmataha. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM CST this evening.
Wind Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
