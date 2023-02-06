Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Brookport, Barlow, Mound City, Wyatt, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lovelaceville, New Columbia, Dixon Springs, Kevil, Joppa, Arlington, Columbus and Wilson City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar, Grenada, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From now to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk, McKean by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 01:18:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Elk; McKean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...McKean and Elk Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air and road surface temperatures will be warming to above freezing just an hour or two after the rain begins.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...A portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM PST tonight until 9 AM PST Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 99 from Tipton to Selma, and Highway 198 from Visalia to Lemoore.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:00:00 Expires: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1130 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Polk, Angelina, Houston, Tyler and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 03/24/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 20:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads will begin to flood. Minor flooding will occur to farm and ranch land adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.7 feet Monday evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Stone by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Stone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Stone County through 1245 AM CST At 1201 AM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of McHenry to 4 miles northeast of Diamondhead to 5 miles south of Waveland. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Perkinston and McHenry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
High Wind Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Western Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 145 AM CST. * At 1143 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tylertown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, and Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 200 AM CST. * At 1109 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Picayune, Poplarville, Mcneil and Crossroads. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 42. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 15:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 900 PM MST, a snow squall was along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Crawford to 17 miles southwest of Olathe and moving southeast at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED This squall will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upper Gunnison River Valley, southeastern Uncompahgre Plateau/Dallas Divide, central Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, northeastern Northwestern San Juan Mountains and southwestern West Elk and Sawatch Mountains Counties. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 111 and 130. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 73 and 133. Colorado 90 between mile markers 82 and 89. Colorado 92 between mile markers 27 and 29, and between mile markers 34 and 73. Colorado 149 between mile markers 92 and 94, between mile markers 98 and 99, and between mile markers 101 and 102. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newton, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Newton; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 1000 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homewood, or 8 miles south of Forest, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Forest around 1020 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 200 AM CST. * At 1109 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Picayune, Poplarville, Mcneil and Crossroads. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 42. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
