Effective: 2023-02-08 15:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 900 PM MST, a snow squall was along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Crawford to 17 miles southwest of Olathe and moving southeast at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED This squall will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upper Gunnison River Valley, southeastern Uncompahgre Plateau/Dallas Divide, central Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, northeastern Northwestern San Juan Mountains and southwestern West Elk and Sawatch Mountains Counties. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 111 and 130. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 73 and 133. Colorado 90 between mile markers 82 and 89. Colorado 92 between mile markers 27 and 29, and between mile markers 34 and 73. Colorado 149 between mile markers 92 and 94, between mile markers 98 and 99, and between mile markers 101 and 102. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO