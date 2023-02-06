Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1144 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stennis Space Center to near Shoreline Park to 6 miles east of Lake Catherine, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, Shoreline Park and Stennis Space Center. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 272 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 18. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Rankin, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and east central Mississippi. Target Area: Rankin; Scott Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Leake, northeastern Rankin and Scott Counties through 1015 PM CST At 948 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pisgah to near Pelahatchie. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Morton, Ludlow and Pulaski around 1000 PM CST. Tuscola around 1010 PM CST. Forest, Harperville, Hillsboro and Steele around 1015 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Lena, Walnut Grove, Lake, Sebastopol and Standing Pine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Upper St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Bernard, east central Orleans and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1230 AM CST At 1149 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to near Poydras to 8 miles south of Violet to Myrtle Grove. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Myrtle Grove, Shell Beach, Poydras and Violet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1144 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stennis Space Center to near Shoreline Park to 6 miles east of Lake Catherine, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, Shoreline Park and Stennis Space Center. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 272 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 18. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 15:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 900 PM MST, a snow squall was along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Crawford to 17 miles southwest of Olathe and moving southeast at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED This squall will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upper Gunnison River Valley, southeastern Uncompahgre Plateau/Dallas Divide, central Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, northeastern Northwestern San Juan Mountains and southwestern West Elk and Sawatch Mountains Counties. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 111 and 130. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 73 and 133. Colorado 90 between mile markers 82 and 89. Colorado 92 between mile markers 27 and 29, and between mile markers 34 and 73. Colorado 149 between mile markers 92 and 94, between mile markers 98 and 99, and between mile markers 101 and 102. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for east central Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Choctaw, western Noxubee, western Kemper, Oktibbeha, Winston and Neshoba Counties through 1145 PM CST At 1046 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ackerman to near Prospect. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ackerman around 1055 PM CST. Bethsaida and House around 1105 PM CST. Forestdale and Longview around 1115 PM CST. Starkville around 1120 PM CST. Bluff Springs around 1125 PM CST. Preston around 1130 PM CST. Gholson and Muldrow around 1140 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Noxapater, Tucker and Sturgis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 20:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads will begin to flood. Minor flooding will occur to farm and ranch land adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.7 feet Monday evening.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1023 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Slidell, Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 56 and 79. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1130 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Polk, Angelina, Houston, Tyler and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 03/24/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, Plaquemines by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orleans; Plaquemines FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McDonald by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McDonald FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT The Flood Advisory will expire at Midnight CST tonight for a portion of southwest Missouri, including the following area, McDonald. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Forrest, Lamar by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 00:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR FORREST AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES At 1252 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated additional showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving back into the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hattiesburg, Petal, West Hattiesburg, Purvis, Lumberton, Rock Hill, Mclaurin, Pine Ridge, Brooklyn, Sunrise, Maxie and Macedonia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike and Walthall. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From now to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar, Grenada, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From now to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:17:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore and Pushmataha. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM CST this evening.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 00:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1202 AM CST, 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rain is moving out of the area but it will take some time for water to drain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greensburg, Amite, Walker, Amite City, Kentwood, Livingston, Roseland, Osyka, Montpelier, Darlington, Easleyville, Gillsburg, Watson, Greenwell Spring, Mount Herman and Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 43 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0