Effective: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1030 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Houma, Hahnville, Larose, Laplace, Reserve, Metairie, Jefferson, Harahan, Lockport, Des Allemands, Mathews, Bayou Gauche, Raceland, Paradis, Boutte, Luling, Taft, South Vacherie, Killona and Destrehan. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 205 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 227. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO