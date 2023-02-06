ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
yeahthatskosher.com

New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels

Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey

TRENTON, NJ  – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.  The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLTOWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey

It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
HAZLET, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County

Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Good bagels are hard to come by on the eastern edge of Jackson, but that’s changing. A gourmet bagel shop called Rosemary Baglery has opened its doors and this isn’t your grandfather’s bagel shop. Yes, at Rosemary’s Baglery, you will find the traditional offerings, but you’re going to find much more. You will also find salads, smoothies, confectionary treats, wraps, soups, and artisanal breakfast creations. Want to make your own? Rosemary’s also sells loose bagels and a variety of spreads and fillings for your bagels by the 1/2 pound. They also sell a wide range of The post New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy