Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Related
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Brick, NJ Celebrating Its 173rd Birthday This Week And You’re Invited
Let's get ready to party and celebrate one of our fantastic Jersey Shore towns!. Yes, it's time to get out your best party shirt and hat and get ready to celebrate with cake, music, and games. The best part about this party is that everyone is invited whether you live...
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.
A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
Historic Jersey Shore church sold for $1.7M to developer suing over plan to demolish it
A 142-year-old historic church in Asbury Park, N.J., that is at the center of a lawsuit over plans to knock it down and build luxury houses was sold last week to the developer for $1.7 million, the listing agent confirmed. JLD Investment Group closed on the purchase of Holy Spirit...
yeahthatskosher.com
New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels
Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County
Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good...
New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Good bagels are hard to come by on the eastern edge of Jackson, but that’s changing. A gourmet bagel shop called Rosemary Baglery has opened its doors and this isn’t your grandfather’s bagel shop. Yes, at Rosemary’s Baglery, you will find the traditional offerings, but you’re going to find much more. You will also find salads, smoothies, confectionary treats, wraps, soups, and artisanal breakfast creations. Want to make your own? Rosemary’s also sells loose bagels and a variety of spreads and fillings for your bagels by the 1/2 pound. They also sell a wide range of The post New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
For Ocean County Residents, Ciba’s Scars Run Deep
TOMS RIVER – Matthew Kelly made a quick stop in the pouring rain before he headed into Toms River North High School to attend a community meeting on a proposed settlement regarding the Ciba-Geigy superfund site. Born and raised in Toms River, Kelly was on familiar turf as both...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2