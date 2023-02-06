ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Photo Of The Day By Zita Quentin

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Kiss for the King” by Zita Quentin. Location: Ndutu, Tanzania. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Photo Of The Day By Ryan Cairl

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Monument Valley Panorama” by Ryan Cairl. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Photo Of The Day By David Shield

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Corona Arch Fiery Sunset” by David Shield. Location: Moab, Utah. “I think Corona Arch is one of the grandest sites in all of Moab,” says Shield. “While this arch has become increasingly popular to hike to and photograph, I’ve seen very few shots of it during sunset. I have attempted to capture this grand view a few times, but on this attempt, I was finally able to photograph the arch during a fiery and colorful sunset.”
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog

An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears

Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears. At first glance, brown bears may look larger and heavier than tigers. On the other hand, tigers are fierce predators, and they often feed on large animals like bears, crocodiles, or leopards. But have they ever confronted brown bears? Let’s find out!
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal

Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
By learning to hunt otters, wolves decimate a deer population

People love otters, wolves, and deer. Respectively, they’re crafty, intelligent, and majestic. Put them all together on an island, though, and things get unpleasant pretty quickly. These are the findings of a new paper analyzing how a wolf population came to Pleasant Island in Alaska, learned to hunt otters, and, using this unexpected food source, thrived to the point of wiping out the native Sitka black-tailed deer population.
Strolling wild elephant greets drivers as it towers over passing cars in Thailand

A strolling wild elephant was caught on camera towering over passing cars on a forest road in Thailand.Footage shows the gigantic animal - named Plai Boon Chuay - walking next to vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in the Phetchaburi province last month.When the elephant emerged from the woods, motorists were asked to stop their cars to avoid scaring it.“The elephant was not aggressive. It even appeared to greet us while it was walking alongside us,” one driver said.An estimated 2,000 Asian elephants are living in the wild in Thailand.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Afghan refugee who fled Taliban graduates UK university with master's degreeMoment pet cat is rescued by paramedics after getting legs stuck in metal gateWhopping 6ft ‘Godzilla-like’ lizard pulled from car engine
'Naughty' beavers steal wildlife webcam for lodge

"Naughty" beavers have removed a webcam set up to monitor their activities at a wildlife centre in Perthshire. The venue in Doune, Argaty Red Kites, has about a dozen beavers after they were relocated from other parts of Scotland. Over the weekend, owners were left puzzled by why their "beaver...
WATCH: Stealthy Leopard Absolutely Wrecks Impala From Treetops

Leopards are one of the most badass wildlife animals on Earth. They routinely display some of the most impressive hunting prowess in the animal kingdom each time they dart out of a tree toward an impala, wrestle a wildebeest, or run down a warthog. Leopards specialize in nighttime ambush hunting. They hunt using trees and bushes as cover whenever possible, and their spotted fur helps them blend in and remain camouflaged.

