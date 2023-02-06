Read full article on original website
LOOK: Wildlife Photographer Captures Insane Moment Buffalo Tosses Lion Into the Air
Who’s winning in a matchup: a lion or a buffalo? While one might assume the big cat could take down the buffalo, these new pictures show a buffalo effortlessly tossing a lion as if it were a ragdoll. Mario Paul, a wildlife photographer and guide from Wild Photo Africa...
Photo Of The Day By Zita Quentin
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Kiss for the King” by Zita Quentin. Location: Ndutu, Tanzania. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Photo Of The Day By Ryan Cairl
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Monument Valley Panorama” by Ryan Cairl. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Photo Of The Day By David Shield
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Corona Arch Fiery Sunset” by David Shield. Location: Moab, Utah. “I think Corona Arch is one of the grandest sites in all of Moab,” says Shield. “While this arch has become increasingly popular to hike to and photograph, I’ve seen very few shots of it during sunset. I have attempted to capture this grand view a few times, but on this attempt, I was finally able to photograph the arch during a fiery and colorful sunset.”
Sunset snow leopard wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice
Stunning rare sighting of a snow leopard in the Himalayas beats out of more than 39,000 other photographs
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Is Nature’s Wildest Form Of Hunting
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog
An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
Hikers Capture Incredible Footage Of Mountain Lion Pouncing On A Deer At Big Bend National Park
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
Some Believe Giant Wolves Still Roam Alaska
The cryptid versus surviving extinct species debate continues.
Antelope Tries To Outswim Crocodile In Pulse-Pounding Race To Survive
The chase was on in Botswana between the hungry reptile and the desperate buck.
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023
The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously...
Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears
Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears. At first glance, brown bears may look larger and heavier than tigers. On the other hand, tigers are fierce predators, and they often feed on large animals like bears, crocodiles, or leopards. But have they ever confronted brown bears? Let’s find out!
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
By learning to hunt otters, wolves decimate a deer population
People love otters, wolves, and deer. Respectively, they’re crafty, intelligent, and majestic. Put them all together on an island, though, and things get unpleasant pretty quickly. These are the findings of a new paper analyzing how a wolf population came to Pleasant Island in Alaska, learned to hunt otters, and, using this unexpected food source, thrived to the point of wiping out the native Sitka black-tailed deer population.
Strolling wild elephant greets drivers as it towers over passing cars in Thailand
A strolling wild elephant was caught on camera towering over passing cars on a forest road in Thailand.Footage shows the gigantic animal - named Plai Boon Chuay - walking next to vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in the Phetchaburi province last month.When the elephant emerged from the woods, motorists were asked to stop their cars to avoid scaring it.“The elephant was not aggressive. It even appeared to greet us while it was walking alongside us,” one driver said.An estimated 2,000 Asian elephants are living in the wild in Thailand.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Afghan refugee who fled Taliban graduates UK university with master's degreeMoment pet cat is rescued by paramedics after getting legs stuck in metal gateWhopping 6ft ‘Godzilla-like’ lizard pulled from car engine
'Naughty' beavers steal wildlife webcam for lodge
"Naughty" beavers have removed a webcam set up to monitor their activities at a wildlife centre in Perthshire. The venue in Doune, Argaty Red Kites, has about a dozen beavers after they were relocated from other parts of Scotland. Over the weekend, owners were left puzzled by why their "beaver...
WATCH: Stealthy Leopard Absolutely Wrecks Impala From Treetops
Leopards are one of the most badass wildlife animals on Earth. They routinely display some of the most impressive hunting prowess in the animal kingdom each time they dart out of a tree toward an impala, wrestle a wildebeest, or run down a warthog. Leopards specialize in nighttime ambush hunting. They hunt using trees and bushes as cover whenever possible, and their spotted fur helps them blend in and remain camouflaged.
