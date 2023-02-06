Read full article on original website
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Norwalk location, two more stores in CT
Employees with embattled retail chain say they are closing the Norwalk, Guilford, and Manchester stores.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia To Consider Donation Of 32 Industrial Acres
ANSONIA — The city could become the new owner of 32 acres in the Fountain Lake Industrial Park. Mayor David Cassetti’s administration is in talks to receive the land as a gift, in exchange for forgiving back taxes owed by the property owner. The land in question is...
wiltonbulletin.com
1700s Stamford home that mixes old with the new on the market for $2.1M
STAMFORD — The home right on the edge of Farms Road in Stamford has been around since 1721. The plot of land was bought by John Ingersoll, a prominent farmer in the Stamford and Greenwich community, during the early 18th century. Ingersoll took advantage of the prime location at...
Did You Lose a Quad? It Washed Up in Torrington
Growing up in Waterbury, I saw plenty of garbage in the Naugatuck River. God it stunk so bad when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's. Raw sewage and years of neglect turned the river into a chemical cesspool. That was then, it's much better now after decades of attention. I guess that's why I was surprised to find a quad in the Naugy yesterday in Torrington.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
State police cruiser struck on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on Route 15 South in Hamden Wednesday morning. The collision took place around 4:30 a.m. between exits 61 and 60, and the right lane is closed to traffic, according to the DOT. State police told News 8 that the trooper who was in the car […]
Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
Made in Connecticut: Fascia’s Chocolates of Waterbury
In this week's Made in Connecticut, we visit a factory in Waterbury where the business of chocolate is a labor of love.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Nyberg – Rock artist makes sculptures on Milford beaches
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Warzel’s gravity-defying rock sculptures are only on Milford beaches for a few fleeting moments before washing away on the next tide. “I’ve always been drawn to the beach in Milford,” he said. “I’ve been going there my whole life, it’s beautiful.” Some days, he knows what he wants to build. […]
NBC Connecticut
Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police
Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
VIDEO: Trooper, firefighter struck on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell
WARNING: Some may find the content in the article to be disturbing. CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper and firefighter were struck on Route 9 South in Cromwell Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. The trooper and firefighter were responding to a rollover crash near exit 22S when they were struck […]
Norwalk flies Pan-African flag in honor of Black History Month
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk officials met Tuesday to hoist the Pan-African flag in Heritage Park, on West Avenue. “This is a really important thing that for the first time, we’re flying the Pan African flag here in Norwalk, and celebrating Black History Month,” Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large). “And we have to remember that Black history is American history. We’re celebrating the accomplishments, the sacrifices, all of the commitment that Black Americans have made to American history … and the continuing success of our great country and nation.”
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
