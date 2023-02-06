Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
seattlemedium.com
Despite Setback, Garfield’s Malia Samuels Battles Through Adversity And Makes The Most Of Her Senior Year
This year has been much different to Garfield’s Malia Samuels. The 5-foot-6 point senior guard for the defending state girls 3A basketball champions can be seen smiling as she walks into the gym with her teammates, listening to her pre-game music playlist, or engaging in pre-game conversations with teammates and coaches, but once it’s time to take the floor you notice she’s not warming up or in uniform, instead she’s fully clothed.
SBLive's 1A boys basketball coaches poll: Lynden Christian, Annie Wright, Zillah all receive first-place votes (Feb. 7)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 1A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Lynden Christian received the most first-place votes with five while No. 2 Annie ...
After crowd skirmish, Foss gets second chance to host 'Senior Night' basketball game
TACOMA, Wash. - Keshawn Lewis thought he'd lost for good what he waited four years for with Foss High School basketball. Senior night. The Falcons' co-captain is part of the team's senior-heavy lineup who brought out a large troop of family members last Tuesday for the team's final scheduled home ...
Tumwater High School names William Garrow as next football coach, replacing Bill Beattie
The rich history and tradition of Tumwater football are now in the hands of William Garrow. Garrow, who has spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Thunderbirds, was announced as the program's next coach this week following Bill Beattie's retirement. "Honored, humbled, pick your ...
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
Winning Powerball ticket sold at an Auburn Fred Meyer
What would you do with all that dough?
secretseattle.co
The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle
They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
seattlemedium.com
With Nearly A 100 Percent College Application Rate, Garfield Is Setting A New Standard For Outcomes And Expectations
This article is one of a series of articles produced by Word in Black through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Word In Black is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country. Garfield High School has what it calls a “college culture”. As a flagship school...
seattlemedium.com
SPS’ Dr. Keisha Scarlett Named New Superintendent Of St. Louis Public Schools
After 24 years as an educator for the Seattle Public Schools (SPS), Dr. Keisha Scarlett, Chief Academic Officer/Assistant Superintendent of Academics SPS, is taking her talents and knowledge to the Midwest. The Board of Education of the City of St. Louis recently announced the selection of Scarlett as the district’s...
KUOW
Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far
Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
seattlerefined.com
3 beautiful bars you'll want to visit in Seattle
Seattle has plenty of amazing spots to visit, depending on your mood: sports bars, tapas bars, dive bars, you name it. But this article is dedicated to the most beautiful bars in Seattle. Treat yourself to memorable cocktails and spirits while immersed in a stunning setting suited for main character energy.
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Woman killed in crash involving forklift along Aurora Avenue in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a forklift along Aurora Avenue at North 96th Street near Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood on Tuesday. The man operating the forklift was arrested at the scene. Officers suspected he was under the influence of intoxicants. The crash was...
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported on February 7, 2023, that their Homicide Division, along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 23, 2022, at an address in the 11000 Block of Mead Road.
KING-5
Woman involved in forklift crash has died
The woman was the passenger in an SUV that was struck by a forklift on Aurora Ave. in Seattle Tuesday. The forklift operator is believed to have been impaired.
shorelineareanews.com
Big Chicken coming to Shoreline
According to reporting in The Seattle Times, sports legend Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a location in Shoreline this year. The restaurant, which serves chicken sandwiches and tenders, already has a location at Climate Pledge Arena for Kraken games. They have expanded to The Landing in Renton. Next is Shoreline and Mukilteo.
lynnwoodtimes.com
The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
