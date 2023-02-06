Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Kenesaw senior ready for state wrestling
KENESAW, Neb. — Kenesaw senior Nickolas Kuehn is on a quest for a state championship in wrestling. “It’s all the work I put in during the summer. I’d wake up at 5:20 a.m. go to weights till 6:00 a.m. go and work a full-time job and do it all over again,” said Kuehn.
foxnebraska.com
Women in Agriculture Conference set for Feb. 23-24 in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The 38th Women in Agriculture Conference is coming up in just a few weeks. Katie Hothem with Nebraska Women in Agriculture has more on what participants will learn. Date: February 23-24, 2023. Location: Holiday Inn Convention Center, Kearney, NE. Pre-conference Workshop: Feb. 22. The Nebraska Women...
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: All about bugs!
KEARNEY, Neb. — The student becomes the teacher, as 2nd Grader Aeva Green teaches her fellow classmates about her passion: bugs. NTV's Carol Staab has more from the future entomologist.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
foxnebraska.com
UNK unveils new on-campus Fraternity house
KEARNEY, NEB. — The first phase of a $32 million renovation project is now complete at UNK. The university held a ribbon cutting at Martin Hall, a new on-campus fraternity house for students. “It’s just exciting to see," said Kelly Bartling, UNK's Vice-Chancellor for enrollment management and marketing.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man showered with cards for his 103rd birthday
KEARNEY, Neb. — Described as a very inspirational person, John Cochran from Kearney celebrated his 103rd birthday. Locally, many people know John from the gym, as he used to go to the YMCA five times a week. “Honestly it was like going to the gym with a rockstar, because...
foxnebraska.com
Mary Lanning nearing completion of $25M expansion project
HASTINGS, Neb. — A $25 million project is nearing completion for one central Nebraska hospital. Mary Lanning Healthcare, in Hastings, is looking to add 64,000 square feet to their current facility. The hospital will add three floors in the new building that will house Bryan Health School of Sciences,...
foxnebraska.com
Glue sticks, safety scissors are tools to teach life lessons as GIPS adds art classes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Art can be a catalyst for change but until recently Grand Island schools didn't have time dedicated to elementary art. Now armed with glue sticks and construction paper, students weave together their story. Guiding those at Shoemaker Elementary are two veteran teachers drawn back to...
foxnebraska.com
Mental Health Awareness: Problem solving
KEARNEY, Neb. — When problems arise, and we all know they will, the question becomes how do we cope with them. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to further discuss the topic of problem solving.
foxnebraska.com
4-H members help seed library take root
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A project to fight food insecurity takes root in Grand Island. They may not have green thumbs yet but they do have green shirts. In honor of Nebraska 4-H month a group of Hall County 4-H members came together Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library where volunteer Pam Morriss runs a seed library.
foxnebraska.com
Abandoned downtown building will soon become a community sculpture garden
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group of Holdrege residents is working on creating a sculpture park and public gathering place to enhance downtown Holdrege. The project started with the idea of Sherry McClymont, who is a local artist and longtime Holdrege resident. She had considered transforming the vacant building at 710 4th Ave. into an art gallery. But, on a recent drive around Bertrand, McClymont noticed a park in the middle of the downtown stores.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings boy spends all of his money on dog beds for local animal rescue
HASTINGS, Neb. — Being an animal-lover is an understatement for 10-year-old Austyn Ladd. Having given his own animals a warm, loving home, he wanted to do the same for pets waiting to be adopted. So when he and his mom Jolene found a good deal on dog beds, he...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man arrested after allegedly throwing machete at people
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested after police say he repeatedly tried to strike a family with his vehicle and threw a machete at them. Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse and second-degree assault.
