Movie Set in Minnesota is Being Made with Big Stars
The Broadway musical "Girl From the North Country" that features music from Minnesota native Bob Dylan is getting a movie adaptation. The announcement was shared via Variety, that not only was it being turned into a movie, but that some pretty big names are going to be starring in it.
YMCA adds free acupuncture services at 2 Twin Cities locations, no membership needed
ST. PAUL, Minn. – It's an alternative medicine that's growing in popularity. Acupuncture is known to help heal pain without pills. Now, you can try it out for free every week at the YMCA Midway St. Paul and the Blaisdell Avenue Minneapolis locations.In this holistic, ancient Chinese practice, an acupuncturist places dozens of thin needles into different points of each person's body to help them heal."I feel pretty chilled out," said Bill Wells, who tried out the first day of the free service at the Midway location on Monday morning. "I think my aches and pains are better."Mary Iverson also...
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Owner laments closing the last video store in the Twin Cities
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Just shy of 3,000,000 people live in the seven-county, Twin Cities metro area. Amongst these, Scott Prost is left standing alone. “Good morning, Video Universe,” Scott says, warmly greeting a customer on the phone. For 40 years, Scott has worked in the video rental business...
fox9.com
MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official. After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes. Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes...
‘Equity is about money’: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on the city’s guaranteed income experiments, home-buying assistance
Since November 2020, the city of St. Paul has launched four separate pilot programs to study what happens when the government sends money to very low-income residents with no strings attached: a “guaranteed basic income.”. Mayor Melvin Carter has become a prominent advocate for guaranteed income stipends — and...
14 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota
Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much pleases anyone. You can order all the toppings or go simple with just a plain cheese pizza. The great thing is, there is a favorite for everyone and no two really are the same. For me, I love the Hawaiian pizza...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
I'm not complaining about all of the breweries that Minnesota has, but I think we need to slide that over for just a moment and highlight something else in our state - CHOCOLATE! To me, a drive to see multiple chocolate shops in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 10- Feb. 12)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are plenty of winter events this weekend to keep you entertained as temperatures continue to rise!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kites on Ice:. Buffalo Lake, Buffalo. February 11. Free admission. See kites of all shapes and sizes...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
gotodestinations.com
Breakfast Bliss: Best Breakfast in St. Paul – (With Photos!)
The best breakfast in St. Paul can be found at one of the city’s many fantastic cafes and diners. From cozy, family-owned establishments to bustling eateries, there’s something for every type of breakfast lover in St. Paul. No matter at all if you’re in the mood for a...
redlakenationnews.com
Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses
Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Valleyfair looking to hire 1,600 for 2023 season
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — While it feels like we are buried in the midst of a tough Minnesota winter, the good stuff - warm temps, blue skies and sunshine - is mere months away. Valleyfair is preparing for its 2023 season, which opens in May, by staging a hiring event to fill 1,600 openings. The week-long campaign, which runs from Feb. 18 to 24, aims to find job seekers to fill positions from ride operators and lifeguards to food service workers and security.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)
ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, January 23, 1962, twenty-five-year-old William Lucas accidentally drove his car off the side of the Smith Avenue High Bridge. He fell between seventy-five and one hundred and fifty feet to the railroad tracks below. Miraculously, Lucas not only lived to tell the tale but walked away from his death-defying experience with only relatively minor injuries.
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
