Orange County, CA

CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment

Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club participated in the Cerritos Festival of Friendship

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16

Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court

On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
Cypress police blotter, January 29 to February 4, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 29, 2023. Traffic Stop –...
