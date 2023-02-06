Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Oilers: Trade Deadline Partners Once Again?
As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, the expectation is that the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will be active. Edmonton will likely buy in an attempt to get over the hump and reach the Stanley Cup Final. Detroit, on the other hand, is expected to sell as their rebuild continues.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Teams That Could Join the Bertuzzi Sweepstakes
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Although he has dealt with injury trouble and has just five points in 17 games, teams around the league know what he is capable of when performing at his best. For example, just last season, he has 30 goals and recorded 62 points in just 68 games. With that, he of course provides a lot of physicality with his offensive production, so there should be plenty of interest in his services at the deadline.
RECAP: Detroit Red Wings Frustrated by 5-2 Loss to Edmonton Oilers
The Red Wings were eager to make a strong showing after their eight-day break, but their inability to capitalize on chances and costly mistakes led to their loss. Coach Derek Lalonde believed the Red Wings played well for the first 25 minutes, but giving up two easy goals proved costly.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
Fox47News
Red Wings return from NHL All-Star break with high expectations
After enjoying rest and relaxation over the NHL All-Star break, the Red Wings return to the ice with high expectations for the second half of the season. They face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Most guys ditched the Michigan winter for some warmer weather and Derek Lalonde...
Porterville Recorder
Kreider, Chytil lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Canucks
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil got New York off to a strong start in the first period and the Rangers held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Desperately Needs a Big February
February is going to be a critical month for Tyler Bertuzzi and the Detroit Red Wings. The 27-year-old forward has only played 17 games thus far and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Detroit’s next 13 games will serve as an evaluation period for his future – is he worth a long-term contract extension or should the Red Wings trade him before the deadline.
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Add Scoring Depth and Speed with Anthony Duclair
The Buffalo Sabres are right on the cusp of a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade. As their roster continues to grow and develop together, management should still look for some outside help before the trade deadline on March 3. They have more options than most teams, given their enormous amount of cap space, their plethora of prospects, and their copious amount of draft picks, and they should be able to weaponize all of them to broker a deal ahead of a playoff push.
