ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings & Oilers: Trade Deadline Partners Once Again?

As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, the expectation is that the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will be active. Edmonton will likely buy in an attempt to get over the hump and reach the Stanley Cup Final. Detroit, on the other hand, is expected to sell as their rebuild continues.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 3 Teams That Could Join the Bertuzzi Sweepstakes

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Although he has dealt with injury trouble and has just five points in 17 games, teams around the league know what he is capable of when performing at his best. For example, just last season, he has 30 goals and recorded 62 points in just 68 games. With that, he of course provides a lot of physicality with his offensive production, so there should be plenty of interest in his services at the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More

Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox47News

Red Wings return from NHL All-Star break with high expectations

After enjoying rest and relaxation over the NHL All-Star break, the Red Wings return to the ice with high expectations for the second half of the season. They face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Most guys ditched the Michigan winter for some warmer weather and Derek Lalonde...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Kreider, Chytil lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Canucks

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil got New York off to a strong start in the first period and the Rangers held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Desperately Needs a Big February

February is going to be a critical month for Tyler Bertuzzi and the Detroit Red Wings. The 27-year-old forward has only played 17 games thus far and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Detroit’s next 13 games will serve as an evaluation period for his future – is he worth a long-term contract extension or should the Red Wings trade him before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Can Add Scoring Depth and Speed with Anthony Duclair

The Buffalo Sabres are right on the cusp of a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade. As their roster continues to grow and develop together, management should still look for some outside help before the trade deadline on March 3. They have more options than most teams, given their enormous amount of cap space, their plethora of prospects, and their copious amount of draft picks, and they should be able to weaponize all of them to broker a deal ahead of a playoff push.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy