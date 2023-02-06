Read full article on original website
Penguins Should Still Look at Trading First Round Pick
The Pittsburgh Penguins need to focus on winning now and sacrificing the first round pick might be the cost.
Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season. Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang. The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare...
Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
Avalanche Livid by Penguins’ Jeff Carter Hit on Cale Makar
The Pittsburgh Penguins walked away with an OTW, but it wasn't without a little controversy.
Penguins Named Perfect Fit for Brock Boeser
The Pittsburgh Penguins need forward help and Brock Boeser can provide the necessary boost.
Flames May Be Wise to Stand Pat for NHL Trade Deadline
After an inconsistent first 50 games of the 2022-23 season, the Calgary Flames were hoping that getting away from the arena for the all-star break would be exactly what they needed to turn things around. They knew they faced a difficult task in their first game back, as they faced off against one of the league’s better teams, the New York Rangers, on Monday night. They went on to lose the contest by a 5-4 overtime final, dropping them to 24-17-10 on the year.
Avalanche Stanley Cup film to debut Thursday on ESPN+
"The 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Film," chronicling the Avalanche's run to their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001, premieres at midnight Thursday on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the film features highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with key players and coaches throughout a 56-win, 119-point regular season and a dominating performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche went 16-4 in the postseason, including 9-1 on the road, where they closed out every best-of-7 series, including sweeping the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference First Round and the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Battle of Nova Scotia
The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Colorado Avalanche in their first game out of the All-Star break.
Jan Rutta Signing Was Unnecessary For Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall broke his salary cap rule last summer, but was it really necessary?
Phil Kessel helps Golden Knights beat Predators 5-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Phil Kessel, William Carrier and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night. Vegas had dropped four in a row and seven of eight overall. Michael Amadio and Alex Pietrangelo also...
Ivan Barbashev Is a Perfect Trade Target for Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins should set their sights on this St. Louis Blues forward.
Penguins Have Assets To Afford Timo Meier
The Pittsburgh Penguins have what it takes to nab the NHL's biggest trade target.
NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
Penguins Find a Way Despite Underperformance
It wasn't a pretty win, but the Pittsburgh Penguins found a way to pull out a victory against the Stanley Cup Champions.
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
Second Period_1, Dallas, Benn 20 (Johnston, Lindell), 0:23. 2, Dallas, Faksa 7 (Marchment, Seguin), 5:40. 3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 5 (Robertson, Hintz), 10:54. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 19 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 18:16 (pp). Third Period_5, Dallas, Hintz 22 (Robertson), 17:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-15-16_40. Dallas 14-12-11_37. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3;...
Kris Letang’s Performance Continues To Boost Penguins
Kris Letang will continue to go down in the chronicles of Pittsburgh Penguins history as he continues an outstanding season.
Pros and Cons of Potential Penguins Brock Boeser Deal
Should the Pittsburgh Penguins be looking into Brock Boeser?
Stout Goaltending Changes Everything for the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins started slow, but Casey DeSmith made sure the win was in reach by the time they shook off the rust.
