Pittsburgh, PA

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flames May Be Wise to Stand Pat for NHL Trade Deadline

After an inconsistent first 50 games of the 2022-23 season, the Calgary Flames were hoping that getting away from the arena for the all-star break would be exactly what they needed to turn things around. They knew they faced a difficult task in their first game back, as they faced off against one of the league’s better teams, the New York Rangers, on Monday night. They went on to lose the contest by a 5-4 overtime final, dropping them to 24-17-10 on the year.
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup film to debut Thursday on ESPN+

"The 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Film," chronicling the Avalanche's run to their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001, premieres at midnight Thursday on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the film features highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with key players and coaches throughout a 56-win, 119-point regular season and a dominating performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche went 16-4 in the postseason, including 9-1 on the road, where they closed out every best-of-7 series, including sweeping the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference First Round and the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Phil Kessel helps Golden Knights beat Predators 5-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Phil Kessel, William Carrier and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night. Vegas had dropped four in a row and seven of eight overall. Michael Amadio and Alex Pietrangelo also...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
The Spun

NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups

When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
ELMONT, NY
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Second Period_1, Dallas, Benn 20 (Johnston, Lindell), 0:23. 2, Dallas, Faksa 7 (Marchment, Seguin), 5:40. 3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 5 (Robertson, Hintz), 10:54. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 19 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 18:16 (pp). Third Period_5, Dallas, Hintz 22 (Robertson), 17:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-15-16_40. Dallas 14-12-11_37. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3;...
DALLAS, TX

