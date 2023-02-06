AM Prep-Music

HARRY STYLES WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Harry Styles' first reaction after winning the big award at the Grammys was an expletive. Styles won album of the year for “Harry's House.” Styles told reporters backstage he just goes in the studio and makes the kind of music he wants. He says winning album of the year tells him he's doing it right.

BEYONCE' SETS GRAMMY RECORD

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Wherever Beyonce' keeps her Grammys is probably bending from the weight of them all. Last night, she won four more, making her the artist with the most Grammys ever. She broke the record held by late conductor Georg Solti. Beyonce' says she's trying not to be too emotional and just “trying to receive this night.”

LIZZO'S “ABOUT DAMN TIME” WINS RECORD OF THE YEAR

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lizzo believes she's hitting the mark with her positive message. Lizzo won record of the year at the Grammys last night for “About Damn Time.” She says she felt like an outsider looking in, even though she wanted to do positive music. She says people can't just do good, but are good.

BONNIE RAITT IS FLABBERGASTED TO WIN SONG OF THE YEAR GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Bonnie Raitt was surprised that she was nominated for song of the year for “Just Like That." When she won, she was blown away. Raitt says she's 73 and “barely a songwriter.” Raitt says she does music because she loves it. Raitt says she wrote the song about organ donation after hearing about a woman who had donated her son's heart to a man who asked if she wanted to hear her son's heart beating in his chest.

SAMARA JOY WINS BEST NEW ARTIST GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Samara Joy's dream, now that she's won the best new artist Grammy, is to go back to where she came from and show how achievements are possible. Joy says she's from the Bronx and she went to public school her entire life. She says she'd love to return to her school and give shows or start a partnership. Her goal is not to turn the students onto jazz, but onto having a passion. Joy also won for best jazz vocal album.

PEARCE AND McBRYDE PLAN TO CELEBRATE THEIR GRAMMY WIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carly Pearce says she didn't think she was going to drink last night — but then she won a Grammy. Pearce won the country duo or group performance Grammy with Ashley McBryde for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl." McBryde had promised herself that she'd get a tattoo if they won, but she can't decide whether to get something from the song or a gramophone. Willie Nelson won for best solo country performance for “Live Forever.” “’Cody Johnson won the country album Grammy for Til You Can’t."

BRANDI CARLILE WINS ROCK AND AMERICANA GRAMMYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Brandi Carlile has her mother to thank for her latest Grammys. Carlile says her mother told her to stop singing so angrily, and like most things her mother told her, Carlile ignored them. Carlile won three Grammys yesterday: rock performance, rock album and Americana album. Carlile says Americana is what she is, while rock is what she does. Ozzy Osbourne won for rock album for “Patient Number 9.”

WET LEG ARE STUNNED TO WIN TWO GRAMMYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Wet Leg could not stop giggling after winning two Grammys. They won for alternative music album for their self-titled album, and for alternative music performance for “Chaise Longue." Wet Leg's Rhian (ree-YAN’) Teasdale says winning is “very bizarre and very magical. Can not compute."

KIM PETRAS TAKES A SHOT AT A GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kim Petras has a new goal: to see if she can drink a shot out of a Grammy Award. Petras and Sam Smith won the pop duo-group performance Grammy for their song “Unholy.” Petras says Smith let her give the acceptance speech because she's the first transgender woman to win that award.

STEWART COPELAND WINS TWICE ON SAME ALBUM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former Police drummer Stewart Copeland has won two Grammys in two years from the same album. Last year, Copeland won the new age album Grammy for “Divine Tides.” Last night, he won for Immersive Audio Album. Copeland says he was blessed to get two shots at the Grammys. He says it was enough to be nominated, but when he won, he yelled, “YES, BABY!”

JACK ANTONOFF: RECOGNIZE MORE FEMALE PRODUCERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jack Antonoff believes the key to getting more women recognized as music producers is to realize that they already are. Antonoff was named producer of the year, non-classical, at the Grammys yesterday. He says people want to think of a producer as someone who is working behind the scenes, but that's not right. He says when he works with someone like Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey, they're working together.

GRAMMYS: THE LIST

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Album of the year: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Record of the year: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.

— Best new artist: Samara Joy

— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

— Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyoncé

— Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Beyoncé

— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best música urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé

— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”

— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best American roots song: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

GARY GLITTER RELEASED FROM PRISON

LONDON (AP) – Gary Glitter is out of prison after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three young girls in the 1970s. Glitter, who is 79, was freed Friday from a prison in southwest England. UK’s Ministry of Justice says in a statement Glitter has been fitted with a GPS tag and is closely monitored by police. He will go back behind bars if he breaches the conditions of his release. Glitter was arrested in 2012 and found guilty of several sexual abuse charges. He had also been convicted of child abuse in Vietnam.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER EARN FIRST #1 ALBUM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tomorrow X Together's five-song album "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION" is the top album in the nation. It moved 161,500 units in its first week of release, putting it on top of the Billboard 200 album chart. It's their first number-one album. “SOS” by SZA (SIH'-zah) drops to second, followed by Taylor Swift's “Midnights.” Metro Boomin's “Heroes and Villains” is number four. “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage is in fifth place.

JOHN LYDON FAILS TO NAB IRELAND'S EUROVISION ENTRY

LONDON (AP) – Public Image Ltd. will not represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest. Singer and former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon submitted his song “Hawaii” for consideration. Jurors and the public chose a different song on Friday: “We Are One” by the band Wild Youth. The contest is in May in Liverpool, England.