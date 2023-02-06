ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AM Prep-Music

By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

HARRY STYLES WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Harry Styles' first reaction after winning the big award at the Grammys was an expletive. Styles won album of the year for “Harry's House.” Styles told reporters backstage he just goes in the studio and makes the kind of music he wants. He says winning album of the year tells him he's doing it right.

BEYONCE' SETS GRAMMY RECORD

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Wherever Beyonce' keeps her Grammys is probably bending from the weight of them all. Last night, she won four more, making her the artist with the most Grammys ever. She broke the record held by late conductor Georg Solti. Beyonce' says she's trying not to be too emotional and just “trying to receive this night.”

LIZZO'S “ABOUT DAMN TIME” WINS RECORD OF THE YEAR

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lizzo believes she's hitting the mark with her positive message. Lizzo won record of the year at the Grammys last night for “About Damn Time.” She says she felt like an outsider looking in, even though she wanted to do positive music. She says people can't just do good, but are good.

BONNIE RAITT IS FLABBERGASTED TO WIN SONG OF THE YEAR GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Bonnie Raitt was surprised that she was nominated for song of the year for “Just Like That." When she won, she was blown away. Raitt says she's 73 and “barely a songwriter.” Raitt says she does music because she loves it. Raitt says she wrote the song about organ donation after hearing about a woman who had donated her son's heart to a man who asked if she wanted to hear her son's heart beating in his chest.

SAMARA JOY WINS BEST NEW ARTIST GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Samara Joy's dream, now that she's won the best new artist Grammy, is to go back to where she came from and show how achievements are possible. Joy says she's from the Bronx and she went to public school her entire life. She says she'd love to return to her school and give shows or start a partnership. Her goal is not to turn the students onto jazz, but onto having a passion. Joy also won for best jazz vocal album.

PEARCE AND McBRYDE PLAN TO CELEBRATE THEIR GRAMMY WIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carly Pearce says she didn't think she was going to drink last night — but then she won a Grammy. Pearce won the country duo or group performance Grammy with Ashley McBryde for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl." McBryde had promised herself that she'd get a tattoo if they won, but she can't decide whether to get something from the song or a gramophone. Willie Nelson won for best solo country performance for “Live Forever.” “’Cody Johnson won the country album Grammy for Til You Can’t."

BRANDI CARLILE WINS ROCK AND AMERICANA GRAMMYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Brandi Carlile has her mother to thank for her latest Grammys. Carlile says her mother told her to stop singing so angrily, and like most things her mother told her, Carlile ignored them. Carlile won three Grammys yesterday: rock performance, rock album and Americana album. Carlile says Americana is what she is, while rock is what she does. Ozzy Osbourne won for rock album for “Patient Number 9.”

WET LEG ARE STUNNED TO WIN TWO GRAMMYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Wet Leg could not stop giggling after winning two Grammys. They won for alternative music album for their self-titled album, and for alternative music performance for “Chaise Longue." Wet Leg's Rhian (ree-YAN’) Teasdale says winning is “very bizarre and very magical. Can not compute."

KIM PETRAS TAKES A SHOT AT A GRAMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kim Petras has a new goal: to see if she can drink a shot out of a Grammy Award. Petras and Sam Smith won the pop duo-group performance Grammy for their song “Unholy.” Petras says Smith let her give the acceptance speech because she's the first transgender woman to win that award.

STEWART COPELAND WINS TWICE ON SAME ALBUM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former Police drummer Stewart Copeland has won two Grammys in two years from the same album. Last year, Copeland won the new age album Grammy for “Divine Tides.” Last night, he won for Immersive Audio Album. Copeland says he was blessed to get two shots at the Grammys. He says it was enough to be nominated, but when he won, he yelled, “YES, BABY!”

JACK ANTONOFF: RECOGNIZE MORE FEMALE PRODUCERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jack Antonoff believes the key to getting more women recognized as music producers is to realize that they already are. Antonoff was named producer of the year, non-classical, at the Grammys yesterday. He says people want to think of a producer as someone who is working behind the scenes, but that's not right. He says when he works with someone like Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey, they're working together.

GRAMMYS: THE LIST

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Album of the year: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Record of the year: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.

— Best new artist: Samara Joy

— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

— Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyoncé

— Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Beyoncé

— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best música urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé

— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”

— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best American roots song: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

GARY GLITTER RELEASED FROM PRISON

LONDON (AP) – Gary Glitter is out of prison after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three young girls in the 1970s. Glitter, who is 79, was freed Friday from a prison in southwest England. UK’s Ministry of Justice says in a statement Glitter has been fitted with a GPS tag and is closely monitored by police. He will go back behind bars if he breaches the conditions of his release. Glitter was arrested in 2012 and found guilty of several sexual abuse charges. He had also been convicted of child abuse in Vietnam.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER EARN FIRST #1 ALBUM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tomorrow X Together's five-song album "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION" is the top album in the nation. It moved 161,500 units in its first week of release, putting it on top of the Billboard 200 album chart. It's their first number-one album. “SOS” by SZA (SIH'-zah) drops to second, followed by Taylor Swift's “Midnights.” Metro Boomin's “Heroes and Villains” is number four. “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage is in fifth place.

JOHN LYDON FAILS TO NAB IRELAND'S EUROVISION ENTRY

LONDON (AP) – Public Image Ltd. will not represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest. Singer and former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon submitted his song “Hawaii” for consideration. Jurors and the public chose a different song on Friday: “We Are One” by the band Wild Youth. The contest is in May in Liverpool, England.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys

Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
XXL Mag

Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards

Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled

Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has won Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards today. On Sunday (Feb. 5), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his fantastic 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch

It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub

Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
XXL Mag

Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch

Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds both got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say that Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a...
Deadline

Grammys TV Review: Beyoncé Makes Winning History; Music’s Big Night Gets A Lot Of Its Beat Back With Hip Hop Celebrations & Mixtape Of A CBS Show

Dr. Jill Biden was in the house tonight at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, but the real first lady on the live CBS telecast clearly was Beyoncé. Taking home two awards before the downtown L.A. show started on the small screen and Paramount+, and then Best R&B song with “Cuff It” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance during the broadcast itself, Queen Bey is now literally the Queen of the Recording Academy with 32 career wins — more than any artist in Grammy history. Related Story Grammys: Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’: Complete Winners List Related Story Adele Wins...
Billboard

How Christian Breslauer Became a Go-To Director For SZA, Lizzo & Doja Cat

Growing up in south Florida, the closest Christian Breslauer got to Hollywood was a nearby beach named after it. The cinephile looked up to renowned film director David Fincher, who also helmed music videos for Madonna and Billy Idol early in his career. After high school, he started directing clips for local artists. He moved to California in 2016 with sights set on working with London Alley Entertainment, a full-service production company behind award-winning videos for artists including Kendrick Lamar (“Alright”) and Logic (“1-800-273-8255”). Breslauer jokingly recalls that he reached out to founder/executive producer Luga Podesta dozens of times before...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Dua Lipa’s Ex Trevor Noah & Boyfriend Jack Harlow Walked the Grammys Red Carpet Minutes Apart From Each Other

Talk about awkward. Dua Lipa’s ex and current boyfriend, Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow, walked the Grammys 2023 red carpet minutes apart from each other. Noah is the host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, while Harlow is nominated for three awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs,” Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. (Noah also hosted the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.) Noah walked the red carpet first, while Harlow followed less than an hour later. It’s unclear if Noah and Harlow interacted at the awards show, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed

Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Grazia USA

Beyoncé Could Make Music History at the 2023 Grammy Awards

It goes without saying, Beyoncé is an unstoppable force. She leads the way with a whopping nine nominations for her seventh solo studio album Renaissance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, putting her in the running to become the most awarded artist in all of Grammy history. She already earned the accomplishment of being the most... The post Beyoncé Could Make Music History at the 2023 Grammy Awards appeared first on Grazia USA.
TEXAS STATE
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Segue

CELEBS LINE UP FOR SUPER BOWL ADS NEW YORK (AP) – Will Farrell will drive electric vehicles through “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things” in a Super Bowl commercial for both GM and Netflix. He’s one of many celebrities who will star in Super Bowl ads on Sunday. Melissa McCarthy will sing for a Booking.com ad. Jon Hamm and Brie Larson will be in a fridge for Hellmann’s mayo. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunite for a “Breaking Bad” parody for Frito-Lay. Alicia (ah-LEE’-see-ah) Silverstone and Elisa...
ARIZONA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy