AM Prep-Kickers

BLOOD-FLAVORED ICE HELPS ZOO ANIMALS BEAT RIO’S HEAT

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Rio de Janeiro’s brutal summer heat has reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) on some recent days, sending locals to cool off at the beach. There weren’t many options for residents of the city’s zoo, however, until a team of experts recently started offering them exotic frozen treats. Minced meat, chicken and bovine blood are some of the flavors being fed to the carnivorous habitants, such as the 14-year-old lion Simba and the 3-year-old black jaguar Poty. The ice brings cooling relief to the animals, which take their time eating it, and the feeding ritual is a novel sight for visitors.

CUSTOMS AGENTS DISCOVER DOLPHIN SKULL AT DETROIT AIRPORT

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Customs agents say they discovered a dolphin skull in luggage left at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that agents found the skull last week when they conducted a routine x-ray scan of the luggage, which had been inadvertently separated from owners during transit. The scans revealed the skull of a young dolphin in one of the bags. According to the CBP, importing or exporting marine mammals is prohibited. The skull was turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigators.

MAN LEAVES HUMAN JAWBONE AT CALIFORNIA POLICE STATION

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left. The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. The San Bernardino Police Department says the unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone. The man left and officers were unable to locate him. Police say it was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone.

MAN ARRESTED, BUT MOTIVE UNKNOWN IN DALLAS ZOO MONKEY THEFT

DALLAS (AP) - The arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of taking two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo after cutting their enclosure has shed some light on a mysterious string of events there. Police on Friday said they also linked him to the escape of a clouded leopard and a gash in the fence of another monkey habitat. Police say Davion Irvin has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary following his arrest Thursday, which came after an employee at a downtown aquarium recognized him from news coverage of the missing monkeys. What’s still unclear: What police believe led him to do it.

NEW MEXICO CONSIDERS ROASTED CHILI AS OFFICIAL STATE AROMA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The sweet smell of green chili roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall. It wafts from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots, inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders laden with the hot peppers. Now one lawmaker wants everyone to wake up and smell the chili: Democratic Sen. Bill Soules is proposing that roasted green chili become the official aroma. Legislation that would make that happen has passed its first committee, and supporters say it’s not likely to fire up much debate. New Mexico produced more than 60% of the U.S. chili pepper crop in 2021 and is home to an agricultural village known as the chili capital of the world.

IOWA VOIDS ILLINI STUDENTS’ TICKETS WHEN IT DISCOVERS PRANK

UNDATED (AP) - The Iowa athletic department voided the tickets an Illinois spirit group purchased under an assumed identity for the men’s basketball game in Iowa City on Saturday. The group known as “Orange Krush” bought 200 tickets but had them canceled after Iowa discovered the tickets were falsely purchased for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign. Iowa issued a refund and donated the tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids. Orange Krush leader Kilton Rauman said he attempted the end-around because he doubts the host school would knowingly sell to a large group cheering the visitor and heckling the home team.