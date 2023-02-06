AM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

CHARLES KIMBROUGH DIES

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The actor who played Jim Dial on the TV series “Murphy Brown” has died. Charles Kimbrough died Jan. 11 outside Los Angeles, according to his son. He was 86. Kimbrough told reporters in 1996 he knew that when he died, his obituary would lead with the fact that he played Jim Dial on “Murphy Brown” – and he was fine with that. Kimbrough said any actor who is in a big TV show will have to come to terms with that. Kimbrough also voiced a gargoyle in the Disney version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” He also was nominated for a Tony in 1971 for his performance in the musical “Company.” Kimbrough’s second wife was actor Beth Howland, who played Vera on the sitcom “Alice.”

VIOLA DAVIS FINISHES HER EGOT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Viola Davis blurted out what everyone was thinking at the Grammys: “I just EGOT!” Davis won a Grammy for best audio book for her memoir, “Finding Me.” She’s now won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Davis said during the Grammy premiere ceremony that she wrote the book to honor the 6-year-old version of herself.

POLICE ARREST MAN SUSPECTED OF LEAVING FISH AT“"GOONIES" HOUSE

SEATTLE (AP) – The man suspected of leaving a dead fish at the house where “The Goonies” was filmed has been arrested. Police in the Oregon towns of Seaside and Astoria say they have arrested 35-year-old Jericho Wolf Labonte. He had been pulled from the Pacific Ocean after a yacht he was piloting capsized. The yacht had been reported stolen. Police had been looking for Labonte after he posted a video on social media of him leaving a fish at the “Goonies” house and dancing around the property. The house had recently been sold to a fan of the film. Authorities say Labonte is wanted in Canada for other cases. Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly said on Friday, “It’s been a really odd 48 hours.”

“KNOCK AT THE CABIN” BEATS “AVATAR 2” AT BOX OFFICE

LOS ANGELES (AP) – For the first time in nearly two months, the “Avatar” sequel is not the biggest draw for movie-goers. It was the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock At The Cabin.” It earned $14.2 million in North America, according to studio estimates. “80 For Brady” came in second. “Avatar: The Way Of Water” was in third place. It has become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. Number four this week is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The concert film “BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” is number five.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE ROASTED AT HARVARD

BOSTON (AP) – Jennifer Coolidge spent the weekend dressed as a dolphin after a parade in the bitter cold. Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored her as its woman of the year. She was given a parade through the streets of Cambridge during unusually cold temperatures. At her roast, the theater company dressed her as a dolphin because she said it was her dream role. Coolidge says she had so much fun because “I got to meet all these young students who are so much smarter than me.” Bob Odenkirk was Hasty Pudding's man of the year and was honored last week.

“NO BEARS” DIRECTOR FREED

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The Iranian director of the film “No Bears” has been released on bail, two days after going on a hunger strike at a jail in Tehran. Jafar Panahi was arrested last July on charges of propagandizing against the government and ordered to serve a six-year sentence dating back to 2011 that had never been served. His lawyer says Panahi is in good health after two days without food. “No Bears” was released to critical acclaim while Panahi was in prison.

PABLO LYLE SENTENCED TO PRISON

MIAMI (AP) – Mexican actor Pablo Lyle of the Netflix crime series “Yankee” has been sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Lyle was convicted in October of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in 2019 in Miami. Lyle told a Miami court on Friday he was very sorry and told the family of Juan Ricardo Hernandez he prays for him and for the family. Lyle faced a maximum of 15 years in prison. He has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

