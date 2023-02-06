AM Prep-Cyber Corner

FEDS SAY CYBERATTACK CAUSED SUICIDE HELPLINE’S OUTAGE

WASHINGTON (AP) - A cyberattack caused a nearly daylong outage of the nation’s new 988 mental health helpline late last year, federal officials tell The Associated Press. Lawmakers are now calling for the federal agency that oversees the program to prevent future attacks. The attack occurred on the network for Intrado, the company that provides telecommunications services for the helpline. The agency did not disclose details about who it believes launched the attack or what kind of cyberattack occurred. Those who tried on Dec. 1 to reach the line for help with suicidal or depressive thoughts were instead greeted with a message that said the line is “experiencing a service outage.”

‘DIED SUDDENLY’ POSTS TWIST TRAGEDIES TO PUSH VACCINE LIES

UNDATED (AP) - A growing online conspiracy theory is using the tagline “died suddenly” to baselessly claim that COVID-19 vaccines are killing people. The filmmakers and anti-vaccine activists behind the misinformation campaign have flooded social media with news reports, obituaries and GoFundMe pages about sudden deaths or injuries alongside the term “died suddenly” and syringe emojis. The media intelligence firm Zignal Labs found that the use of “died suddenly” or a misspelled version of it in tweets about vaccines have surged more than 740% in the past two months compared with the two previous months. Rigorous study and real-world evidence from hundreds of millions of administered shots prove that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

FIRST GRAMMY FOR VIDEO GAME SCORE AWARDED

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Assassins Creed: Valhalla” has won the first Grammy Award ever handed out for a video game score soundtrack. Composer Stephanie Economou accepted the award, which was a newly created category this year. She thanked all the people who fought to get the category created. She beat out composers who worked “Aliens: Fireteam Elite,” “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Old World.”

“HOGWARTS LEGACY” TAKES PLAYERS TO 1800S

UNDATED (AP) - The “Harry Potter" universe expands in video games this week with Hogwarts Legacy, an ambitious open-world adventure set at the school of magic in the 1800s. Players can create their own protagonist, a witch or wizard who “holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart” — as if the Potterverse doesn’t have enough to deal with already. You can pick up your wand Friday, Feb. 10, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.