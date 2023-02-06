ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

FEDS SAY CYBERATTACK CAUSED SUICIDE HELPLINE’S OUTAGE

WASHINGTON (AP) - A cyberattack caused a nearly daylong outage of the nation’s new 988 mental health helpline late last year, federal officials tell The Associated Press. Lawmakers are now calling for the federal agency that oversees the program to prevent future attacks. The attack occurred on the network for Intrado, the company that provides telecommunications services for the helpline. The agency did not disclose details about who it believes launched the attack or what kind of cyberattack occurred. Those who tried on Dec. 1 to reach the line for help with suicidal or depressive thoughts were instead greeted with a message that said the line is “experiencing a service outage.”

‘DIED SUDDENLY’ POSTS TWIST TRAGEDIES TO PUSH VACCINE LIES

UNDATED (AP) - A growing online conspiracy theory is using the tagline “died suddenly” to baselessly claim that COVID-19 vaccines are killing people. The filmmakers and anti-vaccine activists behind the misinformation campaign have flooded social media with news reports, obituaries and GoFundMe pages about sudden deaths or injuries alongside the term “died suddenly” and syringe emojis. The media intelligence firm Zignal Labs found that the use of “died suddenly” or a misspelled version of it in tweets about vaccines have surged more than 740% in the past two months compared with the two previous months. Rigorous study and real-world evidence from hundreds of millions of administered shots prove that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

FIRST GRAMMY FOR VIDEO GAME SCORE AWARDED

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Assassins Creed: Valhalla” has won the first Grammy Award ever handed out for a video game score soundtrack. Composer Stephanie Economou accepted the award, which was a newly created category this year. She thanked all the people who fought to get the category created. She beat out composers who worked “Aliens: Fireteam Elite,” “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Old World.”

“HOGWARTS LEGACY” TAKES PLAYERS TO 1800S

UNDATED (AP) - The “Harry Potter" universe expands in video games this week with Hogwarts Legacy, an ambitious open-world adventure set at the school of magic in the 1800s. Players can create their own protagonist, a witch or wizard who “holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart” — as if the Potterverse doesn’t have enough to deal with already. You can pick up your wand Friday, Feb. 10, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The Chinese balloon story is even bigger than it seems

THE CHINESE BALLOON STORY IS EVEN BIGGER THAN IT SEEMS. The Chinese spy balloon matter has become far more serious in recent hours — and it was serious enough to begin with. Of course, there are lots of questions in the aftermath of the U.S. Air Force shootdown of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Questions such as what, specifically, was it spying on? What information had it gathered? When was the United States aware of its existence? Will experts be able to secure enough of the wreckage from the ocean floor to answer those and other questions?
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme

Thousands of practicing nurses in the U.S. could potentially be working with bogus academic credentials after federal officials uncovered an alleged scheme at three South Florida nursing schools. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the schools, now closed, allegedly issued more than 7,600 fake and unearned nursing diplomas. The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute. The Justice Department has charged more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement, saying they "engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:35 a.m. EST

Disney cuts Simpsons 'forced labor' episode in Hong Kong HONG KONG (AP) — Walt Disney Co. has removed from its streaming service in Hong Kong an episode from its cartoon series The Simpsons that includes a reference to “forced labor camps” in China. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the episode, “One Angry Lisa” from The Simpsons’ 34th season, is not listed for the Disney Plus streaming service in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. In the episode, character Marge...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Today in History

Today is Thursday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2023. There are 331 days left in the year. Today’s highlight in history On Feb. 9, 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives. The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon. On this...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

Suspected Pan Am Flight 103 bomber pleads not guilty to 1988 airplane blast over Scotland

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud, the man accused of helping carry out the 1988 airplane bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, pleaded not guilty in a U.S. court Wednesday. Mas’ud, a Libyan, is facing three federal charges on suspicion that he helped make the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988, shortly after taking off for New York from London’s Heathrow Airport. The bombing killed all 259 people aboard the 747 and 11 on the ground. The attack killed 190 Americans. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy