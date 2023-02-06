AM Prep-Cooler Copy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By The Associated Press
ROUTE TO SUPER BOWL DANGEROUS FOR MEXICO’S AVOCADO HAULERS

SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) - It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. The roads are plagued by drug cartels, common criminals, and extortion and kidnap gangs, so state police provide escorts for the trucks brave enough to face the 40-mile (60-kilometer) trip to packing and shipping plants in the city of Uruapan. Drivers are often robbed of their avocados and their trucks.

WHY A NEW ALZHEIMER’S DRUG IS HAVING A SLOW US DEBUT

UNDATED (AP) - The first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s is on sale, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Experts say scant coverage of the drug and a long setup time needed by health systems are two main factors behind the slow debut. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi from Japanese drugmaker Eisai in early January. It was approved for patients with mild or early cases of dementia tied to Alzheimer’s disease. Patients take the drug by IV every two weeks. A year’s treatment will run about $26,500, making coverage important for access.

US TELLS OWNERS TO PARK OLD HONDAS UNTIL AIR BAGS ARE FIXED

DETROIT (AP) - Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility of exploding in a crash. The safety agency says the risk to drivers and passengers is dire because the so-called “Alpha” inflators have a 50% chance of exploding in a crash. They can shoot shrapnel toward a driver’s face that could kill them or cause serious injuries. The agency says the Honda and Acura vehicles were recalled previously but records show that repairs have not been made. Honda already has replaced 99% of the dangerous inflators.

TONY HAWK TO DONATE PHOTO PROCEEDS TO TYRE NICHOLS FUND

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols. The photos were announced Friday and can be purchased on Thorne’s website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale. Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy. He died Jan. 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation. Video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:35 a.m. EST

Disney cuts Simpsons 'forced labor' episode in Hong Kong HONG KONG (AP) — Walt Disney Co. has removed from its streaming service in Hong Kong an episode from its cartoon series The Simpsons that includes a reference to “forced labor camps” in China. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the episode, “One Angry Lisa” from The Simpsons’ 34th season, is not listed for the Disney Plus streaming service in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. In the episode, character Marge...
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
PM Prep-Segue

ALEC BALDWIN TRIES TO GET PROSECUTOR REMOVED FROM HIS CASE SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Alec Baldwin’s defense team is trying to disqualify the special prosecutor in his case involving the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion that says Andrea Reeb’s position as a state lawmaker prohibits her under state law from continuing as a special prosecutor. Reeb is a Republican who was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in...
Spy balloon drama elevates public attention, pressure for the US to confront China

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Michael A. Allen, Boise State University; Carla Martinez Machain, University at Buffalo, and Michael E. Flynn, Kansas State University (THE CONVERSATION) Seven days after a Chinese spy balloon began drifting across the United States, the U.S. military downed it with a single missile. ...
Probe into US Olympic failings stunted by red tape in DC

DENVER (AP) — More than 27 months since it was greenlighted by Congress, the panel established to investigate the inner workings of the U.S. Olympic structure has yet to conduct a formal interview because of bureaucratic red tape and slow action from the same lawmakers who had expressed a pressing need for better oversight. Two Olympics — the Summer Games in Tokyo and Winter Games in Beijing — have come and gone since the Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics was signed...
2023 U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT(Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 1) Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Serbia 2, United States 1 Saturday, Jan. 28 — United States 0, Colombia 0 a-Friday, March 24 — vs. Grenada at St. George's, Grenada, 8 p.m. a-Monday, March...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

