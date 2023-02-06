AM Prep-Cooler Copy

ROUTE TO SUPER BOWL DANGEROUS FOR MEXICO’S AVOCADO HAULERS

SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) - It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. The roads are plagued by drug cartels, common criminals, and extortion and kidnap gangs, so state police provide escorts for the trucks brave enough to face the 40-mile (60-kilometer) trip to packing and shipping plants in the city of Uruapan. Drivers are often robbed of their avocados and their trucks.

WHY A NEW ALZHEIMER’S DRUG IS HAVING A SLOW US DEBUT

UNDATED (AP) - The first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s is on sale, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Experts say scant coverage of the drug and a long setup time needed by health systems are two main factors behind the slow debut. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi from Japanese drugmaker Eisai in early January. It was approved for patients with mild or early cases of dementia tied to Alzheimer’s disease. Patients take the drug by IV every two weeks. A year’s treatment will run about $26,500, making coverage important for access.

US TELLS OWNERS TO PARK OLD HONDAS UNTIL AIR BAGS ARE FIXED

DETROIT (AP) - Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility of exploding in a crash. The safety agency says the risk to drivers and passengers is dire because the so-called “Alpha” inflators have a 50% chance of exploding in a crash. They can shoot shrapnel toward a driver’s face that could kill them or cause serious injuries. The agency says the Honda and Acura vehicles were recalled previously but records show that repairs have not been made. Honda already has replaced 99% of the dangerous inflators.

TONY HAWK TO DONATE PHOTO PROCEEDS TO TYRE NICHOLS FUND

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols. The photos were announced Friday and can be purchased on Thorne’s website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale. Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy. He died Jan. 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation. Video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.