"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired all North American distribution rights to Four Quartets, the film version of the Ralph Fiennes-starring stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s seminal poem. Directed by Sophie Fiennes, the film will get its U.S. premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival later this week followed by a theatrical release this spring. One of the giants of modern literature, the poet, playwright, critic, and editor T.S. Eliot is best known as one of the central figures of the Modernist movement in poetry. Consisting of four poems published over a six-year period – Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry...
John Hughes always does movies right. His 1985 film Weird Science had one all-star cast and did so well that a series, also titled Weird Science, immediately followed. With the show version came a new cast, and actor Michael Manasseri grabbed a main role. Michael already had acting credits to his name when he landed the role of Wyatt, but the show put him on the map. Let’s check in on the guy who created his dream woman with the help of a computer.
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “Maude” spinoff “Good Times” opened its six season-run in 1974. Considering that Florida (Esther Rolle) was employed as a housekeeper for Maude (Bea Arthur) in Tuckahoe, New York and her husband’s name was Henry (John Amos), how did she and John Amos now as James get to inner-city Chicago?…Also in 1974 was the final episode of CBS daytime drama “The Secret Storm”, which aired for 20 years…Late-night talk show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” debuted on TBS in 2016.
