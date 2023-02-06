ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump’s ex-economy boss says a recession is ‘off the table’ for the first half of 2023—and people going back to the office is a big reason why

By Nicholas Gordon
 2 days ago
Gary Cohn says that people returning to the office is sparking a rise in employment in the services sector: "They need security. They need people to clean the buildings."

The steady return of people to the office may have helped spark January’s surprise job boom, according to Gary Cohn, the former director of the National Economic Council under the Trump administration.

Those strong numbers, combined with cooling inflation, means that “a recession is off the table for Q1 and Q2 of this year,” Cohn, who is currently the vice-chairman of IBM, said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

Cohn pointed to January’s “surprising” jobs report as one reason for his optimism. U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs last month, far higher than what economists expected. Unemployment fell to 3.4%, the country’s lowest rate in 54 years, despite a spate of widely-publicized layoffs at tech companies like Amazon, Alphabet and IBM.

Employment surged in the services sector, with employers in leisure and hospitality adding 128,000 jobs alone.

Cohn said the growth in services employment is driven by “people going back to what is the new normal,” including going back to the office. Rates of office occupancy across the U.S. broke 50% in the week of Jan. 25, according to Kastle Systems, which uses security card swipes to track attendance.

“Think about people going back into the office. They need parking attendants. They need people to work in the buildings. They need security. They need people to clean the buildings,” he said.

Even employees coming into the office for part of the week is enough to trigger a surge in service hires. “It’s enough days in the week in the office where you need the service sector to come back to work,” Cohn said.

Cohn’s assessment is in line with Wall Street banks who think a U.S. recession will hit in the second half of the year. JPMorgan, and Citigroup both forecast a “mild recession” in the second half of the year. Investment bank Goldman Sachs is more bullish, giving a mere 35% chance of a U.S. recession happening at all. The International Monetary Fund last week predicted that the U.S. economy will grow by 1.4% this year.

Cooling inflation

The U.S. is also reporting cooler inflation. The overall U.S. consumer price index fell 0.1% in December from the previous month, while core inflation—which excludes food and energy—rose 0.3%.

That good news is leading some inflation hawks to be more optimistic that the U.S. might get its hoped-for “soft landing,” where the U.S. Federal Reserve gets inflation under control without triggering a sharp contraction in economic activity.

Larry Summers, the former Treasury Secretary who has been a hawk on inflation over the past two years, said it seems “more possible that we’ll have a soft landing than it did a few months ago,” on a Sunday interview with CNN. Yet the economist still warned that some inflation indicators were “unimaginably high,” and that “it would be a mistake to say we’re out of the woods.”

Comments / 229

DOUBLE BUBBLE
2d ago

Already been in a recession for months changing the definition doesn't change the facts.

Scott Fletcher
2d ago

Republicans want the economy to tank so bad so they can run on it. but Republicans wrecked the economy they don't fix the economy. there a 1 trick pony trickle down economics that never works

John
2d ago

RECESSION? People are spending money as if there is NO tomorrow! Planes are FULL, highways CROWDED with brand new cars, driving at 80 mph! Restaurants packed, and Americans will spend $3 billion on Superbowl entertainment! Biden in the White House till 2028! Republicans be crying GLOOM and DOOM! 😲

Related
‘It really disturbs me to say this, but I think I agree with Larry.’ Paul Krugman is with his frenemy Larry Summers on the inflation fight.

Paul Krugman is worried that markets may be getting ahead of themselves in thinking the fight against inflation is over. As the calendar ticks over to 2023, signalling a new phase in the months-long fight against record inflation, America’s two leading left-of-center economists—Paul Krugman and Larry Summers—continue to debate the best way forward. For the past two years (as with much of the last two decades), they haven’t agreed on much, but as the Nobel laureate Krugman told Bloomberg TV on Monday, “It really disturbs me to say this, but I think I agree with Larry.”
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
