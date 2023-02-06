ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

The Mulching Hack That Will Help You Get It Into Hard-To-Reach Spots

By Kim Hytinen
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIpNL_0kdicv4h00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huCP9_0kdicv4h00

If you've ever tackled your own landscaping, you've likely experienced the challenge of laying down mulch and how tricky it can be to get it in all the critical areas. It might be tempting to skip it, but mulch is essential in landscaping and gardening. Mulch is the insulation that protects against environmental stressors, conserves moisture in the soil, moderates soil temperature fluctuations, and delivers essential nutrients for healthy plants. It's also a practical way to control weeds. Applying thick layers of organic mulches over weed-prone areas can significantly suppress weed growth without using herbicides.

Once you've determined what type of mulch you want to use -- wood chips, shredded bark, or the like, the next step is to prepare your yard for the job. Begin by clearing any bushes or low-lying branches that may be in the way, and make sure there's no debris on the ground where you plan to spread the mulch. To move the mulch, you'll want a garden cart or wheelbarrow, and you'll select the type of tools to apply it depending on the size of the targeted area. For larger sites, a spreader is a handy tool; for smaller spaces, according to Mr. Mulch , a square-point shovel works well for wood chip-style mulch. This application technique is perfect for areas with no blooms or plants, but adding fresh mulch to an established garden can be tricky.

This Mulching Hack Will Save Your Aching Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxdpt_0kdicv4h00

Applying mulch to areas where flowers have sprung requires a different technique. First, Bustling Nest recommends creating a mulch-free zone that extends at least a few inches from plants or trees, which encourages airflow and helps to avoid rot, disease, and other problems such as insect infestation. Then, load the mulch into small, easy-to-carry containers. An easy way to do this is by lining up empty buckets into the wheelbarrow or cart and dumping the mulch straight from the bag (or with a shovel) over the containers to fill them.

Simply grab one of the small buckets you filled with mulch and carry it to one of the hard-to-reach areas of the garden . Wood mulch particles can be irritating to sensitive skin, so be sure to wear gloves when handling them. Then, using your hands, carefully spread it near plants and flowers, leaving room for airflow. Be careful to lay down a minimum of 2 to 4 inches of mulch -- too little will allow weeds to push through easily, and too much can make it difficult for water to get through to the roots of plants. Keep this handy trick in mind when redoing your mulch, which should be done each year.

Read this next: 10 Tips For Growing A Healthy Garden

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea

Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
OREGON STATE
msn.com

The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest

You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy