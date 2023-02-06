No. 12/11 K-State (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) plays its third consecutive Top 25 opponent on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats conclude their brief 2-game homestand with a visit from No. 17/19 TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for an 8 p.m., CT tipoff on ESPNU. The teams will be playing for the second straight time as Top 25 foes after then No. 17/17 TCU handed then No. 11/13 K-State its worst loss of the season, 82-68, at home on Jan. 14. The Horned Frogs will be looking to sweep the season series for the second time, including the first time since 2020, while the Wildcats will be looking to snap a 3-game skid in the series at home.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO