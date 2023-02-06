Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
247Sports
Kansas State vs. TCU: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
No. 12/11 K-State (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) plays its third consecutive Top 25 opponent on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats conclude their brief 2-game homestand with a visit from No. 17/19 TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for an 8 p.m., CT tipoff on ESPNU. The teams will be playing for the second straight time as Top 25 foes after then No. 17/17 TCU handed then No. 11/13 K-State its worst loss of the season, 82-68, at home on Jan. 14. The Horned Frogs will be looking to sweep the season series for the second time, including the first time since 2020, while the Wildcats will be looking to snap a 3-game skid in the series at home.
CBS Sports
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Texas Tech 12-11; Oklahoma State 14-9 The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Texas Tech will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Raiders winning the first 78-57 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 52-51.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas faces tough test vs. Big 12 rival Texas in showdown of top-10 teams
The Big 12 is the nation's best college basketball conference, according to the NET, KenPom.com and BartTorvik.com. It's a monster that could put as much as 80% of its 10 members in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Texas will be one of them. Kansas will be, too. In fact, the Longhorns...
Pick and preview: TCU at Kansas State
A full preview of the Tuesday evening showdown in Bramlage Coliseum between TCU and Kansas State.
Oklahoma Sooners up to No. 13 in ESPN's latest Women's Basketball power rankings
After a rough week against Texas and Iowa State, the Sooners started another winning streak with blowout wins over TCU and West Virginia. In their latest wins, Oklahoma outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points per game. The No. 3 scoring team in the nation continued to run hot even in a game where Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were held in check.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Texas odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns will try to remain atop the Big 12 standings when they face the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks on Monday night. Texas has won four straight conference games, including a 69-66 win over then-No. 7 Kansas State on Saturday. Kansas had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 68-53 loss at then-No. 13 Iowa State on Saturday, despite being a 1-point favorite in that game. This is the first of two meetings between these teams, as they will square off on March 4 to close the regular season.
