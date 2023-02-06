ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Windows Club

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
itbusinessnet.com

Secure I.T. Environments Announces Completion of Data Centre Works for Top 10 Retailer

A redesigned data centre floor plan, with a new lab and energy efficiency UPS upgrades to two sites. 7 February 2023 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a data centre floor plan redesign and build project, creating a new technology lab, and two UPS upgrades, for a Top 10 UK retailer.
The Oregonian

ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing

Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Alphabet Shares Dive After Google AI Chatbot Bard Flubs Answer in Ad

LONDON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp. Alphabet shares slid as much as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Japan Becomes Mobile Wallet Adoption Leader Among 11 Countries, Attracts Native Apps

Digital engagement has become integrated in consumers’ everyday lives across the globe. One example: Mobile wallet use has been growing in-store, replacing some shoppers’ physical wallets, even in cash-heavier countries like Japan. The PYMNTS’ Q3 2022 ConnectedEconomy™ Index, “How the World Does Digital,” measured the digital activity of...
itbusinessnet.com

Demand for IT & Business Services M&A Grows by 37 per cent as Enterprises Respond to Economic Turmoil, Says Hampleton Partners

London, UK – 8 February 2023. The latest global IT & Business Services M&A Market report from Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, reveals that sector transaction volume in 2022 increased by 37 per cent year-on-year with a total of 1,310 recorded deals, up from 899 in 2021.
itbusinessnet.com

Infovista launches TEMS™ Cloud to centralize orchestration, monitoring, analytics and reporting for network testing

Award-winning TEMS portfolio leverages NLA Cloud Platform™ to streamline network testing and accelerate 5G roll-out Paris, France – Tuesday 7th February 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today launched TEMS™ Cloud, its new cloud-native network testing orchestration and analytics solution. TEMS Cloud transforms the drive testing process from being engineering-driven to AI/ML data-driven, from manual to automated and from an activity very few can do to something that can be done by anyone. The solution allows a single highly skilled engineer to manage many more projects centrally from the back-office, while automation and guidance allow people with no specialist testing or RF skills to conduct the testing in the field. This significantly reduces the time and cost of network testing projects.
9to5Mac

Twitter Blue now available in three more countries following relaunch last year

Twitter last December relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription after Elon Musk decided to suspend it due to the whole blue checkmarks controversy. Now that Twitter Blue is back, the company is now expanding its subscription to three more countries: Brazil, India, and Indonesia. The launch of Twitter Blue in these...
itbusinessnet.com

Nosto launches site search within its Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), helping retailers empower online product discovery and personalization

The latest product to Nosto’s CXP is available globally now and follows the acquisitions of ecommerce site search solution, SearchNode, and product discovery platform, Findologic, in 2022. New York, February 8, 2023 – Nosto, the leading Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), has announced the launch of its newest technology and...

