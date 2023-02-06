ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fire damages Buddhist temple in Australian city of Melbourne

A Buddhist temple has been extensively damaged by fire in the Australian city of Melbourne.About 80 firefighters fought the blaze at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple for more than two hours before it was brought under control late Sunday.There were no injuries in the fire visible for several kilometers (miles). The cause of the fire was not yet known, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Paul Foster said.He told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the effort to fight the fire was done with cultural sensitivity.“Not only is it a place of worship, it’s a place of gathering for the local Buddhist community, and at all times, we were engaging with members from that community to inform them what we were doing and taking into account their concerns,” Foster said.About 30 residents were evacuated from the area. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
BBC

New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea

New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
BBC

Kerala: The 'killer' Indian elephant who's loved and feared

A controversial elephant in the southern Indian state of Kerala is back in the news after a local temple bid a record amount for his participation in its annual festival. BBC Hindi's Imran Qureshi explains why the 57-year-old animal evokes both admiration, fear and compassion. Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is often called...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 11,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck in the early hours of 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
BBC

India paper leaks: Cheating plagues India jobs coveted by millions

On a chilly December morning, police in the western state of Rajasthan saw a bus heading towards Udaipur city and followed it. The night before, they had received a tip-off - the question paper for an examination to recruit teachers in the state's government schools was going to be leaked in the morning, just hours before millions of students were to take the test. Some 1,193 exam centres were set up for the eagerly-awaited recruitment drive on 24 December.
BBC

Ramcharitmanas: The Hindu epic poem causing a political storm in India

A 16th-Century epic poem based on the life of popular Hindu god Ram is at the centre of a huge political row in India. Ramcharitmanas is counted by many scholars to be among the world's greatest literary creations. Celebrated author Pavan Varma calls it "a deeply philosophical work" which "is akin to the Bible for many Hindus".
BBC

York skeleton reveals lifestyle of medieval anchoress

A skeleton found during excavations at a site in York in 2007 is believed to be a medieval religious hermit. Researchers at the University of Sheffield have identified the remains as possibly being those of Lady Isabel German, who died in the 15th Century. Hers was one of 667 complete...
BBC

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Survivor in rubble sparks hope for more 'miracles'

Rescue workers called for silence at a fallen apartment building in the southern Turkish city of Iskenderun on Wednesday after hearing signs of life beneath the mounds of rubble. Onlookers including family, friends and neighbours of the building's residents stopped talking, while cranes and other machinery nearby were switched off.
BBC

Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper

Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.

