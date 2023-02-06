Read full article on original website
Hong Kong to hand out half a million free air tickets in bid to grow visitor numbers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Hong Kong’s government is to start handing out U.S.$272 million worth of free plane tickets in a bid to boost visitor numbers, as the city seeks to kickstart economic growth following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by Beijing.
China fully reopens borders with Hong Kong and Macao
On 8 January, China finally abandoned its zero-Covid policy, opening its borders to international travel after almost three years. While some requirements still apply for the rest of the world, as of today, travel between the mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao is due to fully resume.
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
What’s the World’s Most Powerful Passport for 2023?
In 2022, there were 151,814,305 valid passports in circulation in the U.S. That’s the highest the number’s ever been, and yet it accounts for only around 46% of the population. It feels lower still when considering that the U.S. passport is one of the most dynamic personal identification...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever
The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
Visitors To The UK Will Soon Need Permission To Enter — The Key Step You Need To Take Before Entering The Country
The United Kingdom is changing its entry requirements, bringing its processes into the digital age while also forcing all international travelers to have permission before entering the country. Government officials announced this month that entry processes will be completely digital by 2025 thanks to the launch of ETA UK, a...
Analysis-Canada's Decriminalization Experiment No Match for Toxic Drug Supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
Canada's Passport Is Among The Most Powerful In The World But Others Are Getting Stronger
What's the best passport for travel? Some, it turns out, give residents more when it comes to access. A new ranking of the world's strongest passports is out, and while Canada's ranked among some of the most powerful globally, other countries are getting even stronger. The 2023 edition of the...
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
Oil Prices Steady Amid China Demand Revival, High U.S. Inventories
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
