Men’s Basketball: Price: The two puzzle pieces that led to Northwestern’s 54-52 win over Wisconsin

Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gets boost from multiple players in last-second, nerve-wracking 54-52 victory over Wisconsin
MADISON, WI — Northwestern (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) escaped the Kohl Center with a down-the-stretch 54-52 victory over Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7), avoiding a loss-filled week. Sunday’s victory was the first time the Cats won both of a season’s games over the Badgers since 1995. Senior forward Robbie...
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: President Schill’s Inauguration, Men’s Basketball, Evanston Restaurants
#1. When will University President Michael Schill be inaugurated?. #2. NU will be hosting Iowa at the Wildcats’ Classic on Nov 4. Where will this game be located?. #3. What was the final score in the Sunday men’s basketball game against Wisconsin?. #4. Evanston restaurants have begun using...
wisportsheroics.com
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?
The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Golf: Northwestern breaks program records at UCF Challenge, Nguyen named Big Ten Golfer of the Week
In its first tournament in over three months, No. 27 Northwestern put up not only its best result of this season, but its best 54-hole result in program history. The Wildcats traveled to Orlando, Fla. for the UCF Challenge on Sunday, looking to bounce back after a series of average performances in their fall tournaments. They did so in stellar fashion, hitting 37-under and finishing third in an 18-team field containing some of the nation’s top collegiate squads.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places second in Big Ten Match Play after tight finals clash
Following an impressive run of four consecutive top-five finishes to close out fall tournaments in 2022, Northwestern resumed play at the Big Ten Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats entered the tournament as the first seed, ranked No. 38 overall nationally. However, after advancing to the finals,...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
x1071.com
Investigation Surrounding UW-Platteville Wrestling Coaches
The UW-Platteville Wrestling team is going through a very rough time. A report says the coaching staff is no longer leading the team right now. Members of the team were told last week that Head Coach Trevor Kittleson and his staff would not be coaching right now. Athletes say there has been no clear explanation as to why the coaches aren’t there or when they will be back, just an order not to contact the coaches. A spokesperson says they are investigating multiple potential UW-Platteville and NCAA rules violations, and they cannot comment on personnel matters while these investigations are ongoing. Former UW-Platteville wrestling coach Chris Walter is listed as an acting head coach and assistants Brent Allen and Les Hollingsworth are listed as acting assistant coaches. The team just concluded the “Throwdown in the Theatre” winning over Augustana 36-13 Friday at the Center for the Arts. But now, the team is in limbo, with WIAC Tournament play on February 11 and Regional meets starting on February 24.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston selects winners in first youth art contest
The Reparations Committee and Evanston Arts Council selected four winners in the city’s first-ever youth art contest. The prompt for the contest was the question, “What comes to mind when you think of reparations?”. The four winners are Maia Faith Hadaway, a UCLA student; Asiah Williams, an Evanston...
wnanews.com
Here she is, Wisconsin’s new Miss America
It might be said a community is known by the visitors it attracts and, in that sense, Lake Geneva stands above most. Get ready to add another jewel to the community crown. The newest reigning Miss America is coming. For those who follow the competition, and those who don’t, Grace...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW
MILWAUKEE - A strong low-pressure system will move just along the Wisconsin-Illinois border on Thursday, February 9th brining rain and snow to the area. The highest impacted locations with the heaviest snow will be in southwestern and central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin will see a mix of snow and a transition into rain closer to the lakefront. Due to the potential for hazardous slick travel and higher snowfall accumulations in some areas, a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory are in effect Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
Daily Northwestern
University President Michael Schill to be inaugurated in June
University President Michael Schill will be inaugurated June 2, Northwestern announced Monday. According to a University press release, the ceremony — which will occur on the Evanston campus — will be open to faculty, staff and students. It will be followed by an in-person “community celebration,” also at the Evanston campus.
Daily Northwestern
Parking system drives visitors away from Downtown Evanston
Gary Schwartz, an Evanston resident for 54 years, said some parking meters don’t work when he inserts money. So he sent a written complaint to Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th). But after many emails to Suffredin and other officials, Schwartz gave up. According to the city’s Parking Study Executive Summary,...
