VIDEO: 20 Juveniles Attack Dave & Buster’s Employee in Rochester
A scary video has surfaced of 20 under-aged kids attacking a Dave & Buster's employee in Rochester, New York. They were all in middle school or high school. The employee is now in the hospital. He was struck by someone with a closed fist, which soon led to him falling...
Rochester Parolee Sentenced in Fatal 2021 Crash
A Rochester man will serve 2 to 4 years in prison in a fatal crash from nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Agape Towns crossed a double line and hit a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Mary Mills of Brighton on Clifford Avenue head-on on February 28, 2021. Towns pleaded...
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies
A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
Two postal carriers robbed within hours of each other in Rochester
In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.
RPD: Gunfire strikes home containing children on Shelter St.
The kids ranged from four to 16 years old. No injuries were reported.
Florida man sentenced for role in Ponzi scheme run by Rochester man
60-year-old Florida resident Paul LaRocco has been sentenced to 60 months in prison after being convicted of mail fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.
Rochester Man Convicted in Phelps Ave. Homicide
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a homicide in the Edgerton neighborhood. Jarelle Williams was convicted on murder, attempted murder, robbery, and weapons charges. Williams fatally shot 43-year-old Sharelle Brown on Phelps Avenue, near Lake Avenue, last April. Another man was wounded in the shooting but survived. Williams...
Rochester, NY mother pleads for answers in 2022 disappearance of 27-year-old Tommy Williams
“Open your mouth,” Joyce Williams pleads to the Rochester, New York community. “It could have been one of your loved ones.”. Joyce’s son, 27-year-old Tommy Williams, has been missing for a year. He was last seen in Rochester, New York, on February 2, 2022. “Tommy would never...
Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side
Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby
A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
RPD: Man arrested for robbing 2 Rochester stores, fleeing in stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car and robbing two stores, according to the Rochester Police Department. According to RPD, employees of the Kwik Fill on Stonewood Avenue said a man — later identified as 20-year-old Jyon Myricks — entered the store and signaled that he had […]
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
Police investigating burglary at Penfield convenience store
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Penfield overnight. Deputies responded to Quicklee's at Panorama Plaza just after midnight and found the store's front door has been smashed. Police searched for suspects and conducted a K9 search of the...
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
It is certainly not the standard that most in the Rochester and Upstate New York area are used to.
Couple shares story of another recent brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned of another fight inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall, happening three weeks prior to Saturday's incident that led to an employee being injured and sent to the hospital. A date night turned into disaster for a Rochester couple Jan. 14. "I just...
Third Man Sentenced in Ponzi Scheme Case
A third man has been sentenced to federal prison because of a Ponzi scheme started by a Rochester man. Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Paul LaRocco of Ocala, Florida was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of mail fraud in a scheme started by Christopher Parris. LaRocco worked for Parris at a tax and financial consulting firm that encouraged people to invest in medical supply and research companies. LaRocco and Parris instead used the money to finance their own lifestyles.
Greece police officer sues town, department, Supervisor Reilich over whistleblower ‘retaliation’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Officer Casey Voelkl has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Greece, Greece Police Department, Supervisor Bill Reilich, and Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini for what he calls “retaliation” against him in the wake of former Chief Drew Forsythe’s DWAI crash. Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while […]
