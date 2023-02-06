ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Rochester Parolee Sentenced in Fatal 2021 Crash

A Rochester man will serve 2 to 4 years in prison in a fatal crash from nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Agape Towns crossed a double line and hit a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Mary Mills of Brighton on Clifford Avenue head-on on February 28, 2021. Towns pleaded...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies

A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in Phelps Ave. Homicide

A Rochester man has been found guilty in a homicide in the Edgerton neighborhood. Jarelle Williams was convicted on murder, attempted murder, robbery, and weapons charges. Williams fatally shot 43-year-old Sharelle Brown on Phelps Avenue, near Lake Avenue, last April. Another man was wounded in the shooting but survived. Williams...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby

A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating burglary at Penfield convenience store

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Penfield overnight. Deputies responded to Quicklee's at Panorama Plaza just after midnight and found the store's front door has been smashed. Police searched for suspects and conducted a K9 search of the...
PENFIELD, NY
iheart.com

Third Man Sentenced in Ponzi Scheme Case

A third man has been sentenced to federal prison because of a Ponzi scheme started by a Rochester man. Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Paul LaRocco of Ocala, Florida was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of mail fraud in a scheme started by Christopher Parris. LaRocco worked for Parris at a tax and financial consulting firm that encouraged people to invest in medical supply and research companies. LaRocco and Parris instead used the money to finance their own lifestyles.
OCALA, FL
News 8 WROC

Greece police officer sues town, department, Supervisor Reilich over whistleblower ‘retaliation’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Officer Casey Voelkl has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Greece, Greece Police Department, Supervisor Bill Reilich, and Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini for what he calls “retaliation” against him in the wake of former Chief Drew Forsythe’s DWAI crash. Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while […]
GREECE, NY

