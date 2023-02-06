ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber to remain focused on rural northwest Oregon as state senator

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbnTe_0kdiZb8000

After moving from the house to the senate, Suzanne Weber remains focused on the same issues that motivated her in the lower chamber.

Weber said that protecting and promoting the rural northwest of the state, education and public safety would be focuses of her time as senator.

“There are a lot of things that are happening throughout the state,” Weber said, “but still my passion and focus is going to be what’s happening and what’s impacting us here on the coast.”

Weber takes over the 16th district’s seat after serving one term as representative for the 32nd district in the house of representatives.

While a representative, Weber brought several major projects to the district and she hopes to continue that momentum as senator.

Weber was the sponsor of a bill that funded an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) study of the Wilson River Highway that is currently being undertaken.

The vital road link between the Willamette Valley and the coast is vulnerable to landslides and other natural disasters, sees a high number of crashes and has no cell service for almost 40 miles.

ODOT’s study is the first step in upgrading the road and is scheduled to be completed by September, at which point Weber says legislators will consider funding improvements.

She also pointed to $12 million of funding she secured for water system infrastructure updates in Tillamook as a proud point.

The money will help to reroute the city’s water line from its current course under the airport’s runway, to a safer location. The project is currently in the design phase.

Weber also helped to secure $1 million in funding for a coordinate homelessness services response system in Tillamook County during her house term. She has plans to further combat the housing and homelessness crisis in her district as a senator.

Weber is cosponsoring a bill that would remove income tax for citizens renting out single rooms in their house.

“Hopefully that’s something that will have legs so that people who are living alone in their home can have a way to be able to rent a room to someone in their home, make a little money and not pay the taxes,” Weber said.

She also said that she will fight to ensure that her district is included in any legislation addressing homelessness advanced by Governor Tina Kotek’s administration.

Weber said that she was surprised when Kotek’s January executive order addressing the crisis excluded rural communities. She noted that a letter from the coastal caucus had spurred the Kotek to respond and say that rural communities would be eligible for her proposed program.

Another area of focus for Weber during her senatorial term will be education.

Weber, who was an educator in public schools for more than 30 years, believes that school choice, not increased funding, should be the response to concerns about education.

“I completely support school choice because parents have different ideas about what they want for their children and I think that should be honored,” Weber said.

She noted that Oregon had seen some 36,000 “disappear” from public schools during the pandemic and advocated increased funding for alternatives to public schools. Currently, districts can only allocate 3% of their funds for other options.

Weber was also critical of Measure 110, which decriminalized recreational drug usage in Oregon, saying she hoped it would be repealed.

“I think that 110 was a huge mistake, a huge mistake,” Weber said, continuing that she would like to see an emphasis placed on victims’ rights.

Weber said that she plans to sponsor a variety of bills on a wide range of issues. She mentioned one to move Oregon’s presidential primary to super Tuesday and another to create a tax-credit for retirement savings for childcare workers.

She said that she was in favor of raising the corporate activity tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million to protect small businesses in the state and a freeze on property taxes for retired people.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

