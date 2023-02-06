ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly-Mae Hague opens up about becoming a first-time mother: ‘Nights are hardest’

By Ellie Muir
 2 days ago

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the reality of being a first-time mother.

The former Love Island star, 23, who gave birth to daughter Bambi with boyfriend Tommy Fury last month, has been documenting the child’s first weeks on social media, recording the day she was brought home from the hospital to giving Bambi her first bath.

In a selfie posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (5 February), Hague shared an honest update about the challenges of having a newborn.

Hague is seen cradling her daughter in the image, while the caption reads: “The nights are the hardest but also the most special.”

“You have completely stolen my heart little girl,” she added. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you.”

On his own Instagram account, Hague’s boyfriend, Fury, also 23, shared a photo of his phone wallpaper, which is a picture of Hague cuddling Bambi as she sleeps.

The couple, who met while competing in the popular ITV dating series Love Island in 2019, waited until a week after Bambi’s birth to announce the news that she had been born, sparking speculation from fans and followers who noticed the couple’s silence on social media as Hague’s due date approached .

Speaking about her experience in labour, Hague revealed to her seven million Instagram followers on Saturday (4 February), that she had a natural birth, which she celebrated as her “biggest achievement” .

Posting a collection of three Polaroid pictures (one showing her at the start of labour, one showing baby Bambi in her hospital cot, and one of Fury leaning over the cot to kiss the newborn) Hague responded to questions she had received from her followers about her experience in labour.

She wrote: “The start of labour [white heart emoji]. A lot of you have asked if I was able to have a natural birth as Tommy was wearing scrubs in our first pic… Yes, I was able to have a natural delivery.

“I can’t wait to tell you all about it soon. Biggest and best achievement of my whole entire life.”

