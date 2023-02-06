ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epsom College – latest: Headteacher found dead in school alongside husband and daughter

By Lucy Skoulding
 2 days ago

The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead at the school alongside her seven-year-old daughter and husband.

Head of the Surrey private school, Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside her daughter Lettie after police were called to the area around 1am on Sunday.

Surrey Police investigating the incident have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought.

Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.”

He said Ms Pattison was a “wonderful teacher” but most of all she was a delightful person.

Appearing on the Epsom Insights podcast just before Christmas, Ms Pattison said moving into the new job had been a “really big change” for her family.

Sharon Neafsey
2d ago

every story i ready by Newsweek seem never complete the story. I have no clue about the end or how it happen or why. I think Newsweek need to be remove. find someone who willing to share more stories than cutoff stories. why keep putting on the phone as stories telling where it never complete. disappointment. I m getting tired of it.

