Moment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

At least 500 people have died after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria , leaving scores injured.

This footage shows the moment a young child was pulled from the rubble in northern Syria on Monday, 6 February.

The death toll was sharply rising in the hours following the powerful earthquake, with fears it will continue to increase.

Its epicentre was just north of Gaziantep, which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.

A trail of destruction has been left behind in both countries in the aftermath.

